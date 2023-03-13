Most popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Monday, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index up 1.14%.

Bitdigital rose by more than 17%, Tuniu rose by more than 14%, China Network Online rose by more than 12%, The Ninth City rose by more than 11%, Canaan Technology and Research Control Technology rose by more than 10%, Bit Mining,golden sunEducation rose by more than 9%, Bilibili, Shengwang, Wuxin Technology, Dajian Yuncang, Aisio Aisi, Tuanche, Pinduoduo, Liantuo Biology, etc. rose by more than 6%.ORGSeed Industry, All Things New Life, Atour Group, and Netease Youdao rose by more than 5%, and Pleasant Jinke, Hong En, Kingsoft Cloud, Ideal Auto, and Medical Beauty International rose by more than 4%.

Wanchun Medicine fell by more than 25%, Oceanpower Securities fell by more than 20%, Kaixin Auto fell by more than 16%, Puyi Wealth fell by more than 12%, Secoo, Youxin, and Haiyin Wealth fell by more than 10%, and Taihecheng Medical fell by more than 9 %, Yangang Pearl, Yixian E-commerce, Yueshang Group fell more than 8%, Huafu Education, 21Vianet, ejiakuaifu, Ucommune fell more than 7%, Lichen China, Xiaoying Technology, Luokung Technology, Mogujie, Zhongbei Energy, Jiuzi Xinneng, ATA Corporation, Xinyang, etc. fell more than 6%.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Monday, with the Dow slipping for the fifth straight session. Investors are evaluating a plan to allow SVB depositors to withdraw money and provide additional funds to other banks. Some analysts predict that the Fed may slow down the pace of raising interest rates. Affected by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which measures the degree of market panic, climbed to 29.03 points on Monday morning, a new high since 2022.

The Dow fell 90.50 points, or 0.28%, to 31819.14; the Nasdaq rose 49.96 points, or 0.45%, to 11188.84; the S&P 500 fell 5.83 points, or 0.15%, to 3855.76.

List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

List of stocks leading the decline:

