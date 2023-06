Fifty-nine bodies recovered, 104 survivors: these are the official figures, supplied by the IOM, of the sinking of a large fishing vessel off the coast of Pylos, in Greece, south of the Peloponnese. But, according to Coast Guard sources cited by the International Organization for Migration, the fear is that the victims are many, many more: on board the 30-metre-long boat, there would have been at least 700 people.