If you want to hide the headers and footers in Microsoft Word or if they are suddenly no longer displayed, this short guide can help you.

Show header and footer again

I noticed this function rather by accident, because a colleague complained that the header had disappeared in Word. No matter which document she opened, the header and footer were missing everywhere.

Unfortunately, if you look at the Microsoft Word ribbons, you won’t find this option – neither for hiding nor for showing. Then, rather by accident, I noticed that the mouse pointer changes at the top of the document into two superimposed rectangles, each with an up and down arrow. In addition, a tool tip reveals that you can display “spaces” by double-clicking.

A double-click on the upper edge of the document brings the header back to the fore.

Try it out – and lo and behold, the header and footer have reappeared. Hiding the header also works. Double click and whoops… the header is gone.

A double-click hides the header and footer again.

unclear definition

Hiding the headers and footers can make sense and sometimes be desirable. But why the setting is saved and applied to all other documents until it is reversed is a mystery to me. I think most users are like my colleague and accidentally double click there and then wonder why the lines disappeared.

Additionally, I find the definition “double-click to hide spaces” to be very misleading as well. It’s definitely not just hiding spaces, but the complete headers and footers.

Maybe I can help one or the other with this short guide to show the headers and footers in Word again after they were accidentally hidden.

This article is like all the others on this site free for you and I hope I could help you. If you want, you can give this blog a little attention in the form of a small donation (PayPal) or via the Amazon Wishlist send.