That of salute is a constantly evolving sector and the discoveries of new technologies, products and services that improve the quality of life for millions of people. A positive development that is accompanied, however, by an ever increasing complexity of costs and roles, of bureaucratic and policy issues, as well as of decision-making processes.

And it is precisely from these critical issues that it arises Health Making, the ambitious project that intends to democratize the world of Healthcare by promoting the development of “do it yourself” devices by doctors, nurses and patients. At the base of the project, promoted by MakerHealtha Wisconsin company specializing in deep tech solutions in the health sector, are its founders Anna Young e Jose Gomez-Marquezaware of the existence of a world of ingenious and willing “silent makers”, capable of designing devices that can be used in healthcare settings and able to offer solutions based on the needs of patients.

From this awareness, MakerHealth began to design and install in hospitals, first in America, then in the rest of the world, the so-called “medical maker spaces”, that is spaces equipped with tools, equipment, materials, as well as a competent staff in the field, to accelerate the manufacture of medical devices and technologies. A project that, in addition to having trained more than 800 healthcare professionals at the forefront of prototyping and designing new healthcare devices, has had a positive impact on various aspects including patient independence, workflow and education. sanitary.

The goal of Health Making is to create an ever stronger connection between the world of makers and the world of health, merging open design with rapid prototyping, so that everyone can become a medical maker. The project is presented to Maker Faire 2022the largest show of technological innovations and creativity in the world, scheduled from Friday 7 to Sunday 9 October.