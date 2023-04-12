Hearthstone®“The new expansion pack “Legendary Music Festival” is now available!
contains 145 A new music-themed card, new keywords, and more!
The Legend Music Festival is on! From hard rock to easy jazz, every profession pulls out all the stops for the biggest music festival Azeroth has ever seen. A total of 145 brand-new cards, including new legendary-level solo minions and harmony spells, as well as a new keyword: “Finale”, and a new priest professional keyword: “Overflow”, this expansion will be a part of the player’s Great Gospel.
Introducing a new mechanism
- Legendary musicians and songs:Each class will have its own legendary musician, plus a legend spell that showcases the musician’s most famous pieces. In addition, the brand-new professional musical instrument weapon card will have special effects, and it will become stronger and stronger on the field.
- Solitaire Minions and Harmony Spells:If the only minion under your control is the only minion you control, he will give you a unique battle cry effect, and when the harmony spell is in your hands, it will switch between harmony and dissonance mode every round, giving players flexibility Opportunity to adjust strategy.
- New keyword “finale”:If you use up your remaining mana to play a card with the new “Finale” keyword will gain a special effect.
Priest Career Adjustment
- After the release of the “Legendary Music Festival” expansion pack, the priest class will be adjusted (including its core set).
- New career keywords:with “Spill therapy“‘s minions will trigger a special effect when they are healed beyond their maximum health.
Core Set Updates
- The replaceable keywords originally introduced in the “Stormwind” series will become regular keywords starting this year. New interchangeable cards will continue to be released in Year of the Wolf or in future expansions.
- Also, this update will also bring some of the mecha minions that have appeared in the past. “Mechamerge” is a keyword that was temporarily added to the core set this year, so it won’t be permanent in the core set after this update.
