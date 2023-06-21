here are all the announcements of the great N…

Summer is upon us and, as per tradition, the usual appointments with events dedicated to video games are coming. In fact, the highly anticipated event ended a few minutes ago Nintendo Direct 2023which in less than an hour revealed to us the latest videogame news arriving for the universe of the great N.

Nintendo Direct 2023: all announcements

The Treasure of Area Zero: the new DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The event opened with a video presentation of The Treasure of Area Zero, the new expansion of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The DLC for both games can already be purchased on the official Nintendo website, and will introduce new Pokémon and characters into the game.

New Sonic Superstars trailer

Looking forward to the release scheduled for autumn 2023, Sonic Superstars is revealed in a new trailer that takes us into the depths of the Starfall Islands. The video also shows us the mode co-op up to 4 playerswho will be able to impersonate Sonic, Knuckels, Amy Rose and Tails.

Palia – Free your Nintendo Switch between the end of 2023

The very first announcement of Nintendo Direct 2023 is Paliaand multiplayer online free-to-play due out later this year (ad says winter 2023). At first glance, the title looks like a decidedly cartoonish life simulator. The description of the game reads: “collect, hunt and create objects while unraveling the mysteries of this adventure that will lead you to meet new friends along your way”.

Buy with Amazon Prime and discover all the advantages, it’s free for 30 days

New trailer for Persona 5 Tactica

Again, nothing new under the sun except a new trailer. Persona 5 Tactica will arrive on November 17, 2023but we already knew that.

MythForce

With a trailer of just over a minute, Nintendo reveals us MythForcea new multiplayer game arriving by the end of 2023. The Big N does not reveal too many details about the title, but the characteristics of a roguelike appear evident from the trailer.

Splatfest 2023: three days of event to celebrate Splatoon 3

The fun trailer for Splatfest 2023 reveals that the event will take place on July 15, 16 and 17.

Detective Pikachu Returns – Releases October 6, 2023

We return to the Pokémon universe with the trailer of Detective Pikachu Returnscoming to Nintendo Switch from October 6, 2023. Pre-order is already available at this link.

Super Mario RPG – The remake of the classic for SNES

It was 1996 when Super Mario RPG came to the SNES. A good 27 years later comes a remake all to play, from November 17 for Nintendo Switch. Digital pre-order available here.

Buy with Amazon Prime and discover all the advantages, it’s free for 30 days

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

Nintendo Direct 2023 offers a moment of joy for all fans of the Dark Knight: Arkham Trilogy includes the three games of the franchise + all post-launch content. It will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch in the fall.

Gloomhaven – Out September 17th

A group of 17 mercenaries, each with unique abilities, for a turn-based tactical RPG that will take us to explore dungeons and fight powerful enemies in over 260 missions. This, and much more, is Gloomhaven, due out September 17, 2023. Pre-order available today at this link.

Just Dance 2024

We had already seen it briefly during the Ubisoft Forward and we see it again today. The 2024 edition of Just Dance will be available from October 24, 2023with new hits to dance to.

Silent Hope

7 playable heroes for another roguelike game, between dungeons and imaginative enemies. Silent Hope will arrive on October 3, 2023.

Fae Farm – Al via al pre-order

Outgoing theSeptember 8, 2023, Fae Farm opens its doors to digital pre-order today (available at this link). Basically you will have to manage a magical farm with animals that seem to be clearly inspired by Pokémon. But don’t say it out loud. The title is also playable in co-op up to three players.

Manic Mechanics – Out July 13th

A chaotic co-op game for up to four players that will put us in the shoes of traveling mechanics who settle in the city of Octane Isle, a place crowded with cars. Manic Mechanics is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 13, 2023pre-order available at this link.

The Last Spark Hunter – The new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC

Nintendo presents us with the second DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, available for purchase today! The expansion takes us to the Melodic Gardens to solve a mystery that threatens a place once inhabited by music.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince – Out December 1, 2023

The game tells the story of Psaro and his companion Rose on their journey to the demonic realm of Nadiria. The description of the trailer reads: “explore and hunt down monsters for your team, freely combine the grown monsters to create more powerful allies, and take on enemies with your mighty team”. We can therefore expect a co-op title. DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince will be released on December 1, 2023.

Pikmin 4

We have arrived at the moment of one of the most important news of Nintendo Direct 2023: Pikmin 4. An almost 4-minute trailer shows us the game mechanics of the new chapter of the saga that will arrive for Nintendo Switch on July 21, 2023, in exactly one month! Pre-order for physical and digital editions is available here.

But that’s not all: From June 28, it will be possible to download and play the Pikmin 4 demo for free.

Buy with Amazon Prime and discover all the advantages, it’s free for 30 days

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1

Well yes, it’s really the year of the return of the Metal Gear Solid classics. There Master Collection Vol. 1 includes the first and iconic three chapters of Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece and will arrive for Nintendo Switch on October 24, 2023.

Vampire Survivors – Vampire hordes arriving on August 17th

Hordes of vampires, bats and undead will try to take you out. Your goal? Being able to last 30 minutes with a character of your choice (each character will have different characteristics and weapons). Once enough gems have been collected in the level, players can choose from a random selection of weapons and power-ups that will help them last the required half hour. Once the time is up, if you survive, you will get gold to buy other characters or improve the stats of those already unlocked.

Vampire Survivors will arrive on August 17, 2023. Vampires obviously don’t like the heat.

Headbangers Rhythm Royale – Out October 31, 2023

And the title here says it all. Headbangers Rhythm Royale is presented as a series of mini-games, all a mix between rhythm game, party game and battle royale. Can you become the king of headbangers? We just have to train, the battle begins on October 31, 2023.

Penny’s Big Breakaway – Early 2024

A 3D platform adventure in which we’ll explore the world of Macaroons to help Penny and Yo-Yo escape the clutches of the grouchy Emperor Eddie. Penny’s Big Breakaway is coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

Booster Course Pass per Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Il Booster Course Passavailable today, bring up Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8 courses (including the brand new Squeaky Clean Sprint) and 3 characters known to fans of the most famous plumber in the world: Petey Piranha, Wiggler and Kamek.

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R

The acclaimed second installment of the STAR OCEAN series returns with a complete remake embellished with 2.5D graphics that combine 3D environments and 2D pixel characters. Will arrive on Nintendo Switch from November 2, 2023.

WarioWave: Move It!

There is also a new chapter in the bizarre series WarioWave. Move It! is a 2-player co-op challenge that also includes a 4-player party mode with over 200 lightning-fast mini-games. Will come on November 3, 2023.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Closes the Nintendo Direct 2023 the announcement of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which follows and pays homage to the iconic game of the saga with 2D graphics and irresistibly cartoonish colours. The essential horizontal scrolling remains unchanged. Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released on October 20, 2023, with pre-order available at this link.

Nintendo Switch con Joy-Con Rosso Neon e Blu Neon [Ed. 2022]

The package contains: console, dock for Nintendo Switch, a left Joy-Con (blue/neon), a right Joy-Con…The portability of a portable console combines with the power of a home console6.2-inch screen multi-touch capacitive type

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

