Amazon is enticing customers to sign up for Prime

The lawsuit said Amazon changed its termination policy in April under pressure from the FTC, but violations continued. The agency is calling for civil penalties and a permanent injunction to prevent future violations. According to the FTC, Amazon makes $25 billion annually from Prime subscriptions, which offer customers free shipping on millions of items, various discounts and access to movies, music and TV series, among other benefits. Amazon initially did not respond to a request for comment. The e-commerce giant’s stock fell more than 1.4 percent.

