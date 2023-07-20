Extremely expensive: This is how much it costs to replace the battery in a Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the company’s Battery Day event. Tesla/YouTube

Replacing an electric car battery can cost thousands of dollars.

Luckily, most batteries last up to 200,000 miles and technology is constantly improving.

Tesla guarantees its batteries for eight years, or approximately 100,000 to 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

A major concern for prospective Tesla owners: replacing the battery in their car. That can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000, according to Recurrent.

read too

380 million euros collected in one year: Europe’s energy software startups are becoming increasingly popular with investors

Batteries deplete at different rates and depend on a number of factors such as how the vehicle is charged, the environment in which it has been driven and other reasons. In 2019, Elon Musk said replacing a Tesla battery would cost $5,000 to $10,000, according to analytics entrepreneur JD Power.

How many years do Tesla batteries last?

A Tesla report states that the company’s batteries are designed to last a long time in the vehicle. “We estimate that a vehicle is scrapped after approximately 200,000 miles in the US and approximately 150,000 miles in Europe,” the report reads.

Tesla batteries are covered by a warranty. Models have slightly different warranties, but they are generally covered for eight years or between approximately 100,000 and 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

How have Tesla’s batteries improved?

In 2020, Tesla introduced a novel battery design called the 4680 battery pack. According to Tesla, this battery can store five times more energy than previous generations thanks to its denser structure and improved chemistry. They’re also much cheaper to manufacture, Musk said.

As of 2023, the 4680 battery pack will be manufactured in Fremont, California and will be available in some Model Y vehicles built in Texas, where Tesla is headquartered and where the company also plans to produce the battery packs. The batteries will also be made in Nevada, Musk said in May.

Read the original English article here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

