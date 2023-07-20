Home » Seonbuchner succeeds Freund in Salzburg
Just one day after it became known that Christoph Freund would take up his post as sporting director at Bayern Munich on September 1, Red Bull Salzburg presented his successor. As Austria’s series champion announced on Wednesday, the 40-year-old German Bernhard Seonbuchner will give up his position as sporting director of the Red Bull Academy and switch to the “Bulls”.

