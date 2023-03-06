Home Technology Here are the brackets for the Call of Duty League’s third Major in 2023 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Technology

Here are the brackets for the Call of Duty League’s third Major in 2023 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

by admin
Here are the brackets for the Call of Duty League’s third Major in 2023 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The Call of Duty League has been racing through the 2023 season at the speed of light. The top esports league is already looking to wrap up the third of its five Majors this weekend, starting in December 2022, and we’ve only just started March this year. But no matter how fast the season progresses, we all have a Major to look forward to this weekend, and to that end, the CDL has released the groupings for that match.

The breakouts for the event, which will be hosted by OpTic Texas and take place at Esports Stadium Arlington from March 9-12, will include the first game of the winner’s bracket team and even a place on the loser’s bracket list, can be found below.

As for where you’ll see the Call of Duty League’s third Major in 2023, the match will be watched on Twitch, with the first match between the New York sidelines and the Toronto Ultra scheduled for Thursday, March 9 at GMT 18:30 / 19:30 CET

See also  7-minute real machine demo of "Wild Heart" - Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

You may also like

Italian SMEs to the test of sustainability

Washington Justice Announces Its 2023 Overwatch League Team...

40 years of the mobile phone

Citrix Ready certification for corporate Praim products

Kaspersky warns of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fantasy game scam

Rockstar never thought GTA Online would be such...

Russian hackers take the site of the CSM...

For hundreds of years the Vatican has classified...

Daughter of Huawei founder to take over leadership

Russian hackers take the Ministry of Labor website...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy