The Call of Duty League has been racing through the 2023 season at the speed of light. The top esports league is already looking to wrap up the third of its five Majors this weekend, starting in December 2022, and we’ve only just started March this year. But no matter how fast the season progresses, we all have a Major to look forward to this weekend, and to that end, the CDL has released the groupings for that match.

The breakouts for the event, which will be hosted by OpTic Texas and take place at Esports Stadium Arlington from March 9-12, will include the first game of the winner’s bracket team and even a place on the loser’s bracket list, can be found below.

As for where you’ll see the Call of Duty League’s third Major in 2023, the match will be watched on Twitch, with the first match between the New York sidelines and the Toronto Ultra scheduled for Thursday, March 9 at GMT 18:30 / 19:30 CET