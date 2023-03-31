A project carried out by the Catholic University of Milan has led to the creation of a very important social robotics research project. Protagonists are the social robot Nao and the generative artificial intelligence ChatGPT.

As can be seen from the video below, published by Corriere della Sera, Nao is able to communicate and interact with humans using the OpenAI multimodal model.

“I am a social robot and it is the first time that I can interact in a more convivial way” said Nao, who asked those listening to him to “speak to me in a simple, spontaneous and unhurried way”. And in fact at the first question he frozewhile when the question on spring was repeated he entertained those present with a speech on the seasons.

The research project is led by Antonella Marchetti who, together with a team of 30 people, has ensured that Nao can interact with ChatGPT and therefore have conversations in a natural way. “We thought about putting together a social robot, in this case Nao, and the GPT Chat, to combine the advantages of both” explains Marchetti, according to which Nao is able to deal with people in various stages of life and can be useful for both children and the elderly, all because “the Chat has the strength to be creative in interactions, in the sense that, to each question, it answers not in a programmed way, as Nao does, but by drawing on its enormous body of knowledge”.

The news comes just days after a call from Elon Musk and another group of experts to halt AI development.