The president warned that some assembly members “invented the political trial” to achieve power and steal the stability of the Ecuadorian people.

The President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, addressed the nation on March 30, 2023 to reject the decision of the Constitutional Court to admit the impeachment trial against him and confirmed his innocence.

Accompanied by his family and his cabinet, Lasso stated: “I am innocent, in my personal and public life I have always acted with the right intention, therefore, I reject this political trial that already smells very bad.”

He warned that given the serious attacks that the country’s democracy is receiving, it is necessary to defend it “with more democracy.” Specifying that he respects the decision of the Constitutional Court, although he does not share it.

He explained that the alleged crime of embezzlement, for which he is questioned, has no legal basis, since the assembly members intend to accuse him of harming the interests of the nation “when he was not yet in office.”

In this sense, he explained that the contract on which the impeachment request is based was signed in 2018, with a renewal in 2020, long before he assumed power.

He added that there is no investigation in the Prosecutor’s Office. “There is no proof of the fact. There is no evidence, because I have not committed any crime, ”she pointed out.

murder to dignity

The President also showed his indignation at the attacks and accusations that are launched daily against his dignity, his reputation and that of his family, pointing out that this is part of an attempt to “assassinate his reputation.”

“It bothers and offends me, I am outraged that they are trying to assassinate my reputation and that of my home,” said the president, who indicated that a large part of the attacks against his family are recorded on social networks, without showing evidence.

Lasso made it clear that “the political trial, legally, has neither head nor tail. The trial is just a desperate attempt to rob the Ecuadorian people of their stability.”

‘They are desperate’

On the intentions of those who accuse him, the president was blunt. “I get the impression that some assembly members have invented a political trial, because they desperately seek power without limits to steal stability from Ecuadorians,” he said.

From his point of view, the groups that oppose him by not having the possibility of initiating a criminal trial against him “are inventing this political trial, but in Ecuador we live a rule of law,” he warned.

He indicated that drug trafficking mafias, corruption, illegal mining, and organized crime have come together in the country to try to remove him from power. “They have joined because we have taken away the perks they had before, that is why it is necessary to defend democracy.”

Legal and political defense

The Minister of Government, Henry Cucalón, stated that President Guillermo Lasso’s line of action will be to confront the National Assembly to defend his Government and the Ecuadorian people.

When entering the Carondelet Palace for a meeting of the cabinet and the ruling bench of the National Assembly, Cucalón announced that “it will be an unrestricted defense, both legally, politically and humanly.”

On the possibility that the president go to the plenary session of Parliament to present his position, the Minister assured that “there is a firm decision to go before the National Assembly to distort this impeachment process that has no foundation.”

cross death

Cucalón reiterated that the “cross death” mechanism is a constitutional tool and that it will be the President of the Republic who decides when to activate it.

“The sense of opportunity and the convenience of the cross death can only be assessed by the first president,” he remarked.

When asked about the possibility that the Assembly decides to dismiss the President, he indicated that in the rule of law this would be the last instance, “but I hope and aspire, we are going to work hard so that this does not happen.” (ILS-JC)

Sadness and frustration in the Palace

On the morning of this March 30, 2023, in Carondelet there was sadness and frustration. This is how a high source from Carondelet who spoke with LA HORA about the decision of the Constitutional Court to give the green light to the impeachment showed.

The source, who has been with the President for several years, assured that Guillermo Lasso will defend himself in the Assembly. This is due to the seriousness of the accusation made by the opposition assembly members by accusing him of embezzlement.

His dignity, his integrity, his good name have been sullied, says the source. And, for this reason, she assures, she will go and not only defend herself against the accusation, but also make revelations about the conduct of some assembly members. There is a huge nuisance inside Carondelet.

According to estimates, the president will not wait until the vote in Parliament to decree the death cross and for elections to be held in the next six months. Therefore, the cross death would be activated before a vote to dismiss him and in this way Ecuadorians will be able to decide in a process of presidential and legislative elections in six months after the decree was issued.

“I must defend my name and the name of my children, grandchildren and all those who make up my home.”

Guillermo Lasso

Republic President.