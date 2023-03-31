Jorge Andrés Valencia, better known as Sammu, is an artist from Pereira who has dedicated more than 20 years to music. He belonged to the group V4, whose musical genre was R & B, then he was a chorister for RAM by Arael Ramírez; Later, he formed the bachata group ARAEL, which is found on YouTube with the song “Pienso en ti” ARAEL group, he was a singer at the MELMAC bar and Iguana bar. Currently, he was in the process of releasing his first Single as a soloist of popular music.

However, his life took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP), a rare disease that affects the nervous system, causing loss of mobility in his legs and gradually affecting his upper extremities as well.

According to Sammu, CIDP is a virus that attacks the bloodstream and causes a demyelinating syndrome that affects the nervous system. Despite this, the artist has not received adequate treatment, due to the difficulty in diagnosis, which has generated large medical expenses that his salary as a public contractor cannot cover.

Faced with this situation, a close friend of Sammu has decided to create “Marathon for a friend”, an initiative that seeks to raise funds to help the artist with his medical expenses. The campaign will reach different digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, with the aim of reaching as many people as possible.

Under the motto “Life can change us from one moment to another”, the people who know Sammu will meet at Pro del Músico next Thursday, April 20, at the Monarca Café bar, located at Carrera Sexta, number 3- 46, second floor, in Pereira. Even artists who wish to join can do so by singing during the event.

Those who cannot attend the venue will be able to donate through Daviplata, Nequi and Bancolombia. The resources collected will be used for the recovery of Sammu, who has been affected not only by his illness, but also by the inefficiency of the health system in Colombia.