He’s at the end again

Sound wave launcher

The trend just doesn’t stop. Now Klipsch is presenting one of those speakers that are probably popular because of three functions: compact dimensions for mobile use, wireless access via Bluetooth and a long-lasting battery. Klipsch advertises its Nashville, which costs 180 euros, with “musical and natural” bass and a battery that should last 24 hours. The Nashville also throws the sound waves forward and backward, so Klipsch speaks of a 360-degree sound. The competitors’ loudspeakers can often do all of this too. It is important that these speakers sound good. There’s a good chance the Nashville will do it too. Because such music boxes often play at a decent level. (made.)

