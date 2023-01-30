Home Technology Hi-Fi Rush outsold Francie when it launched on Steam
Hi-Fi Rush outsold Francie when it launched on Steam

The three biggest releases of the last week were Dead Space Remake, Forspokeing, and Hi-Fi Rush. The latter is interesting because we didn’t know (officially rumored) it existed until it was suddenly announced and released on January 25th.

As it turns out, it didn’t hurt the game not to be hyped beforehand. In fact, the opposite is true. SteamDB rounded up the top ten best-selling titles on Valve’s platform last week, and it turns out that, despite Game Pass’s widespread availability, Hi-Fi Rush (#8) actually outpaces Square Enix’s very hyped and massive JD on Steam. -RPG Forspoke (didn’t even make the top 10). To make things even more impressive, SteamDB measures revenue, and Hi-Fi Rush is a $30 product, while Forspoked is $70 — suggesting a bigger difference in units.

What about Dead Space Remastered? It fared even better, ending up at No. 3 on the chart. Gameactor has reviews for all three games. Read everything this way.

Thank you Infinitus

