Hi-Fi Rush seems to be getting more content

Hi-Fi Rush was quietly announced at the Xbox Showcase earlier this year and quickly became a huge hit with over 2 million players and great reviews (including ours here at Gamereactor). Since then, we haven’t heard much about its future, although it has been improved with quality-of-life updates, photo mode, and a few other things.

Fortunately, Tango Gameworks and Bethesda seem to be planning to do more with the game, as pointed out by veteran Twitter insider Dusk Golem. Hi-Fi Rush @SteamDB “target=”_blank”>No fewer than seven achievements have been added to SteamDB, and these are secrets.

By the way, Hi-Fi Rush also has a pretty generous discount on Hi-Fi Rush @ Steam “target=”_blank”>Steam, right before the Summer Game Festival and Xbox Game Showcase. Other than that, Bethesda does seem to be planning Some kind of content update, maybe even a full-blown expansion, will be coming soon to Hi-Fi Rush.