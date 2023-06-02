Home » Hi-Fi Rush seems to be getting more content
Technology

Hi-Fi Rush seems to be getting more content

by admin
Hi-Fi Rush seems to be getting more content

Hi-Fi Rush was quietly announced at the Xbox Showcase earlier this year and quickly became a huge hit with over 2 million players and great reviews (including ours here at Gamereactor). Since then, we haven’t heard much about its future, although it has been improved with quality-of-life updates, photo mode, and a few other things.

Fortunately, Tango Gameworks and Bethesda seem to be planning to do more with the game, as pointed out by veteran Twitter insider Dusk Golem. Hi-Fi Rush @SteamDB “target=”_blank”>No fewer than seven achievements have been added to SteamDB, and these are secrets.

By the way, Hi-Fi Rush also has a pretty generous discount on Hi-Fi Rush @ Steam “target=”_blank”>Steam, right before the Summer Game Festival and Xbox Game Showcase. Other than that, Bethesda does seem to be planning Some kind of content update, maybe even a full-blown expansion, will be coming soon to Hi-Fi Rush.

See also  Mi 13 series may be announced internationally at MWC 2023- Mobile phone brand news

You may also like

VR Headset: Meta Quest 3 officially launched

The “CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023” conference schedule and...

Large Language models for outstanding customer service

Microsoft Teams 2.0 takes up 50% less RAM,...

Meta Oculus Quest 3 – This is what...

Power Queen PQ2430 MPPT solar charge controller with...

COMPUTEX 2023 COUGAR Showcase Panzer 800 and Open...

March 2023

Everything you need to know about the story...

E-cars: VW makes big promises

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy