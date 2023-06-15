Hitachi Energy Relion: New Vulnerability! BIOS/firmware affected

There is a current IT security warning for Hitachi Energy Relion. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Hitachi Energy Relion on 06/13/2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the Hitachi Energy Relion product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: ABB Relion REX640 Cyber Security Improvements (Stand: 12.06.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Hitachi Energy Relion – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.3.

Hitachi Energy Relion Bug: Impact of an IT attack

The Relion product family includes products for protection, control, measurement and monitoring of power systems for IEC and ANSI applications.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Hitachi Energy Relion to perform a denial of service attack and information disclosure.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-2876, CVE-2013-0169, CVE-2011-3389 und CVE-2011-1473.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Hitachi Energy Relion REX640 FW < 1.0.8 (cpe:/h:abb:relion)

Hitachi Energy Relion REX640 FW < 1.1.4 (cpe:/h:abb:relion)

Hitachi Energy Relion REX640 FW < 1.2.1 (cpe:/h:abb:relion)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

ABB Relion REX640 Cyber Security Improvements vom 2023-06-12 (13.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://library.e.abb.com/public/1f777da94ee04c6a8108533b46c46971/ABB%20Relion%20REX640%20Cyber%20Security%20Improvements_Rev.A.pdf

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Hitachi Energy Relion. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/13/2023 – Initial version

