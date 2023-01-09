Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world adventure game inspired by the Harry Potter universe, is leading the pack in terms of Steam sales despite not being released yet. It’s currently the best-selling game on the Valve store thanks to pre-orders.

Hogwarts Legacy is beating some heavyweights, including FIFA 23 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. At the time of writing, the game is still a month away, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping the hype train from kicking off in full force.

Besides, January 2023 doesn’t have much to shout about at all. Forspokeing may be the biggest name hitting theaters this month, but other than that, it’s hard to blame someone for looking forward to seeing the big release of Hogwarts Legacy in February.

Even with such popularity on Valve’s storefront, Hogwarts Legacy has been controversial on Steam, as some have placed different tags on the game’s page, labeling it as a transphobic and villainous protagonist.