Home Technology Hogwarts Legacy Tops Steam Sales Charts
Technology

Hogwarts Legacy Tops Steam Sales Charts

by admin
Hogwarts Legacy Tops Steam Sales Charts

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world adventure game inspired by the Harry Potter universe, is leading the pack in terms of Steam sales despite not being released yet. It’s currently the best-selling game on the Valve store thanks to pre-orders.

Hogwarts Legacy is beating some heavyweights, including FIFA 23 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. At the time of writing, the game is still a month away, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping the hype train from kicking off in full force.

Besides, January 2023 doesn’t have much to shout about at all. Forspokeing may be the biggest name hitting theaters this month, but other than that, it’s hard to blame someone for looking forward to seeing the big release of Hogwarts Legacy in February.

Even with such popularity on Valve’s storefront, Hogwarts Legacy has been controversial on Steam, as some have placed different tags on the game’s page, labeling it as a transphobic and villainous protagonist.

See also  The humanoid robot revolution can wait. But the machines are already among us

You may also like

AMD Ryzen 7900, 7700, 7600 Processor Test Report...

Trump’s suspension from Facebook has expired. What happens...

Trump’s suspension from Facebook has expired. What happens...

Why doesn’t the desktop automatically rotate when the...

Meta authorizes Facebook posts with slogan ‘Death to...

Mi 13 series may be announced internationally at...

Meta authorizes Facebook posts with slogan ‘Death to...

Russia, China and the United States lead for...

Withings U-Scan, the smart device that analyzes urine...

So social networks have helped to unleash the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy