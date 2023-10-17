Hologic Science Prize recognizes advances in breast cancer therapy

Hologic, a leading medical technology company for women’s health, has awarded the Hologic Science Prize in Zurich for the third time in cooperation with the Swiss Society of Senology (SGS). The prize, worth a total of CHF 5,000, went to Dr. med. Noemie Schmidt and Dr. med. Martin Heidinger for your extraordinary research successes. As a global leader in women’s health solutions, Hologic is honoring young scientists this year who are improving the early detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

The winning team led by Dr. med. Noemi Schmidt was awarded first place for her work “Diagnostic accuracy of automated ACR BI-RADS breast density classification using deep convolutional neutral networks”, which automatically detects breast density. It is one of the main factors in determining personal breast cancer risk.

Second place was won by the team led by Dr. med. Martin Heidinger and convinced with his work “Use of sentinel lymph node biopsy in elderly patients with breast cancer – 10 year experience from a Swiss university hospital”. This examined the need for lymph node resection depending on the patient’s age in order to improve the quality of life of breast cancer patients.

The research work of Dr. med. Noemie Schmidt and Dr. med. Martin Heidinger contribute to gaining new insights and enabling improvements in early surgical breast cancer detection and care. This leads to a better medical outcome and significantly and sustainably increases the quality of life of the women affected.

Ina-Kathrin Gese, Medical Education Manager DACH at Hologic, says: “The Hologic Science Prize is a sign of recognition for research excellence in the service of women’s health. With the award we would like to express our appreciation for the researchers who tirelessly strive to further advance the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. They expand our understanding of breast cancer and help improve the quality of life for women worldwide.”

About Hologic

Hologic is a leading innovative medical technology company

in the area of ​​development, production and distribution of high-quality diagnostic and surgical products as well as medical imaging systems with a focus on gynecology. The three core business areas focus on diagnostics, imaging and gynecological surgery.

With a comprehensive collection of technologies and a strong research and development program, Hologic has been committed to improving quality of life since its founding in 1985. Hologic uses cutting-edge science to help medical professionals find the right diagnosis and treatment for patients with ever-increasing confidence. The company’s headquarters are in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Company contact

Hologic Deutschland GmbH

Alexander Hoffmann

Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 112/113

10553 Berlin

+49 175 1699779

Press contact

HBI Communication Helga Bailey GmbH

Corinna Voss

Hermann-Weinhauser-Strasse 73

81673 München

+49 89 99 38 87 30

