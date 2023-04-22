HONOR Magic5 Pro arrives on Hihonor with a special launch offer • Techzilla

Until May 3, it will be possible to purchase HONOR Magic5 Pro with a limited offer on Hihonor.com. A highly anticipated flagship device, first announced during Mobile World Congress 2023.

HONOR Magic5 Pro will in fact be available at the price of €1,199.90 bundled with Earbuds3 Pro and Wireless Charger (while stocks last), Screen Protector (6 months) and a coupon da €100

Starting from May 4th and until May 31st it will be possible to buy HONOR Magic5 Pro with the following promotion on Hihonor.com:

HONOR Magic5 Pro at the price of €1,199.90 bundled with Earbuds3 Pro, Screen Protector (6 months) and a €100 coupon

Honor Magic5 Pro will soon also be available at the main specialized retailers of large-scale distribution.

HONOR MAGIC 5 PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.81-inch LTPO OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colors, DCI-P3, HDR10+, 2160Hz PWM, 1800nits peak brightness, 1312 x 2848 pixel resolution​, certified by TÜV Rheinland

: 6.81-inch LTPO OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colors, DCI-P3, HDR10+, 2160Hz PWM, 1800nits peak brightness, 1312 x 2848 pixel resolution​, certified by TÜV Rheinland chip : 3.19GHz 4-nanometer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: 3.19GHz 4-nanometer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory : 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage

: 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage cameras : rear wide angle: 50 MP f/1.6, 1/1.12-inch custom sensor, optical stabilization posteriore ultra wide: 50 MP f/2.0, 122° FOV periscope telephoto rear: 50 MP f/3.0, 3.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, Sony IMX858 sensor, optical stabilization video: fino a [email protected] front: 12 MP f/2.4, FF + 3D depth, 4K video

: connectivity : 5G, dual SIM, eSIM support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, BLE, NFC, GPS, USB-C, IR emitter

: 5G, dual SIM, eSIM support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, BLE, NFC, GPS, USB-C, IR emitter resistence IP68

IP68 unlock : in-display fingerprint reader, with 3D face

: in-display fingerprint reader, with 3D face audio : stereo, DTS:X Ultra

: stereo, DTS:X Ultra system operational : Android 13 con Magic UI 7.1

: Android 13 con Magic UI 7.1 drums : 5.100 mAh

: 5.100 mAh recharge : SuperCharge a 66 watt via cavo e Wireless SuperCharge 50 watt

: SuperCharge a 66 watt via cavo e Wireless SuperCharge 50 watt size : 162,9 x 76,7 x 8,8 mm

: 162,9 x 76,7 x 8,8 mm weight : 219 grams

: 219 grams other : dToF laser focus sensor, Dual-TEE Security System (HTEE+QTEE), Discrete Security Chipset

: dToF laser focus sensor, Dual-TEE Security System (HTEE+QTEE), Discrete Security Chipset ​colors: Meadow Green, Black.

Impressive symmetrical design and exceptional protection

Paying homage to Antoni Gaudì, the HONOR Magic5 Pro features ultra-narrow double-curved symmetrical bezels on both sides and a star wheel triple camera design in the center of the back cover, blending the beautiful curves found in natural landscapes and modern architecture with the design of the device, demonstrating the harmonious combination of art and technology .

HONOR Magic5 Pro weighs only 219 g and a thickness of 8,77 mmcharacteristics that make it perfect to be carried with them all day, especially considering the young people of the always-on generation. Besides looking incredible, HONOR Magic5 Pro is designed with an IP68 water and dust resistance ratingto offer effective protection against all atmospheric agents and unexpected events.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. With the industry’s first Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standalone antenna architecture, HONOR Magic5 Pro improves Wi-Fi performance by 200% and simultaneously reduces Wi-Fi latency, compared to traditional industry-leading antenna design, giving users maximum flexibility and mobility for work and play.

Quad floating screen for an immersive viewing experience

Featuring a 6.81-inch LTPO display with a unique quad-curved floating screen, the HONOR Magic5 Pro ensures an immersive viewing experience, whether the user is browsing, gaming or reading. Equipped with an innovative display brightness enhancement technology, HONOR Magic5 Pro offers peak HDR brightness levels up to 1800 nits, ensuring a clear view even in bright sunlight.

HONOR Magic5 Pro also features a chipset Discrete Display to further improve the quality of motion pictures. In addition to offering an HDR effect (High Dynamic Range) always-on to improve video clarity, the chipset ensures a higher frame rate with lower power consumption for a smoother and longer gaming experience. Certified with HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced, HONOR Magic5 Pro allows users to enjoy videos and movies with optimized picture quality.

Unparalleled photo and video capabilities

For an exceptional photography experience, the HONOR Magic5 Pro features a triple main camera system comprising a 50MP Wide Camera, a 50MP Ultra Wide and a 50MP Telephoto camera . With a larger sensor size and larger aperture, HONOR Magic5 Pro features superior light-sensing performance to produce high-definition photos with exquisite detail, regardless of lighting conditions.

This time, the HONOR Magic5 Pro also boasts a brand new Ultra Fusion technology Computational Optics, a computational optical algorithm that complements the camera system and drastically improves image sharpness with 3.5x to 100x zoom, setting the device apart from other smartphones on the market.

Featuring the brand new HONOR Image Engine, the HONOR Magic5 Pro features a brand new algorithm Millisecond Falcon Capture, che allows users to capture complex scenes with remarkable speed and clarity. Users can also shoot illuminated scenes clearly and quickly thanks to the feature Super Night Capture. In addition, HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts l’AI Motion Sensing Capture which is able to automatically detect the highest point of a jump or the best moment of a run, and capture the frame in very high definition.

Supporting 66W Wired and 50W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, HONOR Magic5 Pro is equipped with a super large 5100mAh battery[13] which guarantees a whole day of uninterrupted use.

With the latest version of MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13the HONOR Magic5 Pro offers a number of intelligent features, such as MagicRing for collaboration between multiple devices and Magic Text for intelligent text recognition, which help users to further increase their productivity.

To optimize gaming performance, MagicOS 7.1 is also equipped with an upgraded Turbo X GPU which ensures higher and stable frame rate with lower power consumption, adequately meeting gamers’ demand for high game quality and graphics. fluid. Utilizing UFS 4.0 for flash storage, the HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts an incredible storage speed of up to 4000Mbps, a 100% improvement over UFS 3.1. Additionally, the device adopts the latest LPDDR5X dynamic random access memory (DRAM), allowing users to retrieve data from memory faster.

Color, prices and availability

Designed for the adventurous spirit, HONOR Magic5 Pro is available in two stunning colors – Black and Green – both inspired by the wonders of nature.

From April 19th to May 3rd it will be possible to purchase HONOR Magic5 Pro with a limited offer on Hihonor.com:

HONOR Magic5 Pro Priced at €1.199,90 bundled with Earbuds3 Pro and Wireless Charger (while supplies last), Screen Protector (6 months) and a €100 coupon

bundled with Earbuds3 Pro and Wireless Charger (while supplies last), Screen Protector (6 months) and a €100 coupon From May 4th and until May 31st it will be possible to buy HONOR Magic5 Pro with the following promotion on Hihonor.com:

it will be possible to buy HONOR Magic5 Pro with the following promotion on Hihonor.com: HONOR Magic5 Pro priced at €1.199,90 bundled with Earbuds3 Pro, Screen Protector (6 months) and a €100 coupon

Honor Magic5 Pro will soon also be available at the main specialized retailers of large-scale distribution.

Stay up to date on flash offers ed pricing errorsfollow your Telegram!