It has nothing to do with Lostwhose (useless) number sequence was another matterand yet it has to do with Da Vinci’s code, in which Fibonacci is often mentioned. And on the Internet we talk about it today because today is the world day dedicated to mathematics Leonardo Pisano. Fibonacci, indeed.

Which can rightfully be considered one of the fathers of mathematicsbut it is known to the general public for the series of digits that bears its name, formed by integers in which each number is the sum of the previous two (so, to start: 1123581321). Even if “Fibonacci was much more important than this”, as he explained Luca Balletti, disseminator of the CNR: “To understand its importance, just think that all the mathematics we do in primary schools is based on his work written in 1202, the The Book of Abbacus”, which is “a very modern book that summed up much of the knowledge of the Arab world and designed to provide simple and practical examples to traders on how to make calculations”.

In these days two are dedicated to Fibonacci educational activities within the framework of the Science Festival of Rome, scheduled until November 27: How did the numbers arrive? and Wow Fibonacci.

A Fibonacci sequence was discovered in September 2015 on the facade of the church of San Nicola, in Pisa

The future seen by Annalisa Barla, the professor who teaches machine learning

by Emanuele Capone

Why is Fibonacci Day November 23?

This is one of the most sought-after questions when talking about Fibonacci online, but the explanation is relatively simple: numerically, the date reads 1123 (November 23), which are precisely the first 4 digits of the famous sequence.

It works using the Anglo-Saxon dating system, the one that puts the month before the day. And never mind if Fibonacci was Italian: perhaps he would have liked this thing of reading the date backwards.

