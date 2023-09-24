Hope for car buyers? SPD wants to make electric cars cheaper in a roundabout way

It is still the biggest problem for electric cars: the high price. Many customers rule this out from the start, but many others are considering the electric car very carefully given the hefty purchase costs. Only a few can simply strike. SPD MPs want to tackle the problem, but the plan is still in its infancy.

Environmental bonus, GHG quota, wallbox funding, tax advantages – there are a lot of options that effectively Reduce the price of electric cars. Nevertheless, customers usually have to dig deep into their pockets and wait years for the day when it is worth buying an electric car instead of a petrol or diesel car.

On top of that, the environmental bonus will shrink from January 1, 2024, and a year later there will no longer be any support to reduce the purchase price. Members of the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag believe things cannot continue like this. They are currently working on another one there Adjustment screw to make e-mobility more attractive to car buyers again.

This is obviously the method of choice Detour via company car: There should be more electric cars on the short-lived company car market, which will be phased out of company fleets comparatively quickly are available cheaply to new buyers. Problem: The funding for battery-electric company cars expired in September. Many companies were quick to grab it before, but experts predict that interest will decrease significantly in the next few months.

The new Opel Astra Electric is probably not yet available used. Nevertheless, we already took a test drive:

“We do have a spread in the current company car taxation that actually favors electromobility quite a bit compared to combustion engines, but it’s obvious “That’s not enough,” said Isabel Cademartori, traffic expert for the SPD, at an industry meeting (source: Golem). The group is therefore working on

“How we do that again make it more attractive and can set incentives so that the CO₂ emissions of the car play a greater role than before in company car taxation.”

So far the plans are still in their early stages and no details are known yet. “We will only bring the reform proposal to the working groups in the next few weeks of meetings,” explains Cademartori.

The company car effect only takes effect years later

But the thrust is already clear: tax advantages for company cars should be increasingly linked to the electric drive. If they are replaced a few years later, the predecessors come onto the used market Private buyers can get cheaper prices than new cars.

At best, this plan will only take effect in a few years. A quick solution is still not in sight. Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) had previously pointed out the important company car effect.

