Home Technology [Hot talk among machine fans]Sony says the number of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscribers has exceeded 29 million- Hong Kong Economic Times- Instant News Channel- Technology
Technology

[Hot talk among machine fans]Sony says the number of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscribers has exceeded 29 million- Hong Kong Economic Times- Instant News Channel- Technology

by admin
[Hot talk among machine fans]Sony says the number of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscribers has exceeded 29 million- Hong Kong Economic Times- Instant News Channel- Technology

Sony issued a statement stating that the number of subscribers to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is clearly leading, and has even exceeded 29 million, worrying that PlayStation’s competitiveness will be difficult to catch up.

The competition between Sony and Microsoft (Microsoft) in the game industry has always been fierce, and the cloud game streaming subscription service has become a battlefield between the two manufacturers. However, recently Sony issued a statement stating that the number of subscribers to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is clearly leading, even breaking through 29 million. It is worried that PlayStation’s competitiveness will be difficult to catch up, especially after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard (Activision Blizzard).

[Electric Car Wars]Against Tesla Sony, Honda join forces to integrate PS5 into electric cars

World Cup 2022】FIFA 23 simulation predicts that Argentina will beat Brazil to win the championship

Sony officials pointed out that the number of Xbox Game Pass subscriptions is significantly ahead of PlayStation Plus, and is expected to grow significantly in the future. Moreover, Microsoft announced in January this year that it will acquire the game giant Activision Blizzard for US$69 billion in cash. Sony is worried that this plan will make Microsoft too large and directly impact the competitiveness of the entire game market.

In fact, earlier Sony had submitted a document to the Brazilian regulatory agency, claiming that if Microsoft would own the Activision Blizzard game, it would affect the user’s choice of game hardware and platform. It is a must-buy game, a blockbuster AAA title with no competitors,” revealing that the acquisition poses a serious threat to Sony’s game division.

See also  TCL 75C935 Unboxing Review- 3C Technology News

[Antitrust]Epic Games accuses Google of affecting fair competition in the market and privately paying to reach agreements with major game manufacturers

Responsible Editor: Zeng Xiaowen

Each episode of “ET’s Strategies for Winning Business” invites Hong Kong corporate brands to share tips on doing business under the epidemic. Watch the latest episode now:

Open the hket App to read the full text

You may also like

The free DLC “Shoes of Sonic Adventure 2”...

Alexa is the most used voice assistant in...

Apple optimizes iOS16 lock screen design, a total...

Alexa is the most used voice assistant in...

Andrea and Anthea, the reserves of the ESA...

Xbox officially licensed replica Xbox 360 wireless controller...

Andrea and Anthea, the reserves of the ESA...

The Oregon Trail – Review

Black Friday Deal 2022: WD Black P40 gaming...

Twitter dismantles the Brussels office, EU fears about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy