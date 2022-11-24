▲ Sony issued a statement stating that the number of subscribers to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is clearly leading, and has even exceeded 29 million, worrying that PlayStation’s competitiveness will be difficult to catch up.

The competition between Sony and Microsoft (Microsoft) in the game industry has always been fierce, and the cloud game streaming subscription service has become a battlefield between the two manufacturers. However, recently Sony issued a statement stating that the number of subscribers to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is clearly leading, even breaking through 29 million. It is worried that PlayStation’s competitiveness will be difficult to catch up, especially after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard (Activision Blizzard).

Sony officials pointed out that the number of Xbox Game Pass subscriptions is significantly ahead of PlayStation Plus, and is expected to grow significantly in the future. Moreover, Microsoft announced in January this year that it will acquire the game giant Activision Blizzard for US$69 billion in cash. Sony is worried that this plan will make Microsoft too large and directly impact the competitiveness of the entire game market.

In fact, earlier Sony had submitted a document to the Brazilian regulatory agency, claiming that if Microsoft would own the Activision Blizzard game, it would affect the user’s choice of game hardware and platform. It is a must-buy game, a blockbuster AAA title with no competitors,” revealing that the acquisition poses a serious threat to Sony’s game division.

