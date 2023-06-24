How do web apps work on macOS Sonoma? Explanation

On the occasion of WWDC 2023, Apple presented the new macOS Sonoma, for which the beta phase has already begun, which allows you to try out the new features in the OS. Among the additions of Apple there is a particularly useful and interesting one on Web Apps.

macOS Sonoma indeed allows you to create individual web apps for any website using Safariso that they appear next to other applications in the dock.

The operation of this feature was explained by MacRumors colleagues, who are getting their hands on the operating system in these hours. The procedure is, essentially, very similar to what iOS and iPadOS have been able to do for several years.

What needs to be done is aopen a site on Safari and then through the File menu click on “Add to dock”: the operating system also allows you to change the icon and title of the web app. Once you have selected all the options, just click on the “Add” button and you will find the icon in the Dock.

The macOS Sonoma Web Apps apparently also work with Mission Control and Stage Manager, like traditional applications, and can also be opened via Launchpad or Spotlight Search.

It is undoubtedly a pleasant addition, which will make browsing websites easier.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

