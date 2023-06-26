How do you straighten a photo on iPhone? Just a few taps

iOS and its apps have tons of options and features for editing photos. After seeing how to remove objects from photos on iPhone, today we move on to another perfect feature for novice photographers: here’s how to straighten a crooked image on iPhone.

The procedure for straightening images on Apple iPhones is very simple, and does not even require the use of third-party apps. On the contrary, it will suffice open the Photos app and tap the image you want to straighten. Once this is done, tap “Edit” at the top right. The iPhone Gallery image editing menu will open: in the bar at the bottom center of the screen you will see the “Crop and Rotate” button (it is located on the right, near the word “Done”).

Click on “Crop and Rotate”, and the first menu that will open will be precisely the one to straighten crooked photographs of your iPhone. To manually straighten the image, just slide your finger on the slider appeared at the bottom of your smartphone screen: scrolling to the right, the image will be rotated and enlarged clockwise; swiping left will rotate and zoom counterclockwise. Once straightened the image with the appropriate sliderjust tap on “Done” and save the changes: by doing so, you will have obtained a perfect photograph!

Also, from this submenu you can also straighten the image vertically and horizontally, correcting its perspective. This is a feature that can come in very handy when you’re trying to take a frontal photograph of an object that is very high up, such as a work of art in a museum or a sculpture in an archaeological site. Also in this case, the operation is the same as the slider image correction that we told you about a few lines above.

Obviously, these operations involve one zoom and a loss of image quality, which is all the more marked the higher the inclination to be corrected. In short, if you immediately realize your mistake, the best thing to do is take a second picture, this time being careful to position the iPhone correctly.

