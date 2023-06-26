They rehabilitated roads, but they suspend classes for this Monday

the shocking flood of the Neuquén river after the rainstorm that affected, above all, the north of the province, there are still overflowing roads and streams, cut routes and families evacuated downstream, particularly in Sauzal Bonito. Tomorrow there will be no classes in various locations and it is expected that the weather conditions will begin to improve, although the rainfall will continue.

As they evaluated yesterday from the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC), the maximum point of the flood would reach the Portezuelo Grande dam during the early hours of Monday. If the river reached the dam with a flow greater than 8,000 cubic meters per second, they announced the opening of the gates towards the historic channel. In July 2006, when the maximum flood on record occurred, the river reached Portezuelo Grande with about 10,000 cubic meters per second.

The provincial government formed an emergency committee headed by Minister Osvaldo Llancafilo that settled in the northern zone over the weekend to work in the assistance to residents and to plan post-temporary tasks, in particular, for the reconditioning of bridges and roads.

The official reported yesterday that the routes that they had been cut were 39, 43, 38, 54 and 53but there were also other impassable roads that prevented reaching Manzano Amargo, in addition to a very complicated situation in the sector known as El Negrete, between Villa del Nahueve and Las Ovejas, where a sinkhole was generated, and the bridge over the Lileo river in the entrance to Guañacos.

Tonight, Llancafilo informed BLACK RIVER Journal that, with the one and a half meter downspout that had been generated at the source of the river, it had been possible for Vialidad to enter, in collaboration with municipal teams, rehabilitate most routes. This made it possible to reconnect towns such as Manzano Amargo and Huinganco, although Guañacos remained isolated due to the damage to the bridge over the Lileo and the cut from El Cholar.

They guarantee gas, but water will take longer

The minister assured that, when connectivity returns in most sectors, it will be possible to resupply the gas supply. “It is guaranteed throughout the North”, he claimed. Yes, it will be left to work during the week the recovery of the intakes affected by the flood and the water turbidity. The government will deliver drums between tomorrow and Tuesday to the residents and recommended boiling the water, because it is not drinkable.

In Chos Malal, where there were around 35 evacuees in the Chacra Sur area, the Curi Leuvú river dragged a water intake, so they will work these days to generate a new intake that can rehabilitate the service in the town. The flood and the force that the river acquired was so great that part of the structure of the emblematic waterfront that looks at Cerro de la Virgen.

“What follows is work of machine hours, of soil movement for the repair of the road network of different points, basically provincial routes and neighborhood roads,” said Minister Llancafilo.

The AIC reported that the rains “will decrease in intensity and improve weather conditions”, although a yellow alert from the National Meteorological Service (SMN) was still in place for precipitation that could go from rain to snowfall, in the northern mountain range area. provincial.

Classes suspended in various locations

From the Provincial Council of Education (CPE) they reported that the localities will evaluate the suspension of school activities in a situated manner and according to their territorial reality.

Some of the municipalities that confirmed the suspension for tomorrow are Chos Malal, Loncopué, Bajada del Agrio, Taquimilán, El Cholar, Chorriaca, Andacollo, Los Miches, Huinganco, Varvarco, Las Ovejas and Manzano Amargo, both due to the state of the roads and the lack of drinking water in the establishments. From the government they clarified that others could be added.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

