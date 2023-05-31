Home » How does Nvidia’s layout go from GPU to AI? – Hong Kong Economic Times – Knowledge – New Economy
Nvidia, the world‘s largest AI chip manufacturer, peaked at US$409 on May 30, 2023, and its market value officially exceeded US$1 trillion, becoming the ninth company in the world with a market value exceeding US$1 trillion. Nvidia has experienced many technological upsurges in the past, including the rise of smart phones, bitcoin mining, metaverse, and the recent AI boom. Its main product has always been the GPU (graphics processing unit). GPU has become the soul of current technological development. What? How has NVIDIA come along?

Nvidia lays out the Metaverse along the three directions of hardware entry, AI and underlying technology. Its integrated software and hardware ecology based on GPU (graphics processing unit) is the technical platform base for building the Metaverse. Compared with CPU, GPU has more computing units (ALU), which is suitable for processing intensive data and is good at large-scale concurrent computing. Therefore, the core technologies of metaverse such as AI, cloud computing, and data analysis cannot be separated from the support of top-level GPU.

In fact, Nvidia has been investing heavily in CUDA projects since 2006, transforming GPUs into more general computing tools suitable for AI deep learning logic. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, announced this month that the product lineup will be upgraded to the “three-core” strategy of “GPU+CPU+DPU”, because in order to build a virtual world for manufacturers and users, it is necessary to build the infrastructure for the metaverse through powerful computing power .

