The 8th Zhejiang Provincial Sports Meeting for the Elderly held the ball-handling exchange (competition) in Yao- Yuyao News

May 31,The two-day “Welcome to the Hangzhou Asian Games and share the harmony and happiness of the people’s livelihood” the 8th Zhejiang Provincial Sports Games for the Elderly (competition) was successfully concluded in our city. Nearly 100 athletes from 12 teams from 11 cities including Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Jiaxing, Shaoxing, Jinhua, Quzhou, Zhoushan, Taizhou, Lishui and State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Company participated in the exchange (competition) activities.

In this competition, there are two events: mixed team competition and individual competition. After friendly and fierce contests, the Jinhua team, the Hangzhou team, and the Taizhou team won the top three in the mixed group. Wang Jingya of the Huzhou team, Xu Zhengde of the Taizhou team, and Xu Shangjiang of the Hangzhou team won the top three in the men’s individual competition. Zhang Shaomin of the Quzhou team, Ren Huaying of the Ningbo team, and Lu Shuchun of the Shaoxing team won the top three in the women’s individual competition.

It is understood that since 1988, the Zhejiang Sports Games for the Elderly has been held seven times, and the event has won widespread attention and love from the elderly. The current Senior Games is co-sponsored by the Provincial Sports Bureau, the Provincial Aging Committee Office, the Provincial Party Committee Veteran Cadre Bureau, the Provincial Human Resources and Social Security Department, the Provincial Sports Federation, the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, the Provincial Women’s Federation and the Provincial Sports Association for the Elderly. 23 small events, 6 more than the previous session, more than 3,000 people from 11 cities and provincial sports associations participated in the competition, the total number of people has increased to varying degrees compared with previous sessions, the event will last for 8 months, and the venues are all over the place 20 cities and counties in the whole province. According to reports, this year’s Games will continue the principle of downplaying championships and gold medals, advocating “participation, communication, health, happiness, and safety.” The project settings are more suitable for the elderly, and the projects will pay more attention to highlighting regional culture and sports traditions.