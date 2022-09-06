DataMediaHub, exclusively for ItalianTech continues the analysis of the online presence and reputation of the leaders of the main parties. D.fter having analyzed that of Giorgia Meloni, that of Enrico Letta, that of Conte e that of Berlusconitoday is the turn of the leader of the League.

From 5 August to 4 September, there were more than 406 thousand citations online (social platforms, online news, forums and blogs)? by Matteo Salvini. A lower number than those of his ally, Giorgia Meloni, but higher than those relating to the Knight. A volume of citations generated by over 31 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) just under 3.8 million.

An involvement rate lower than many of the other party leaders analyzed so far. Volume of conversations that generated a potential reach, the so-called “opportunity to be seen ”of 1,055 billion. Potential scope that is reasonably estimated to be 53 billion impressions, of exposures to content related to Salvini, gross of duplications.

As in all other analyzes, the conversations are attended by a clear majority of men, perhaps also because they are fine at the moment there has been very little talk of issues related to the world of women in this electoral campaign, and the young people who, according to the poll conducted by SWG for ItalianTechthey have little faith in the leader of the Northern League considering him less competent, credible and reliable.

And in fact there is a clear prevalence of negative sentiment, of emotions and, in fact, negative feelings contained in online verbalizations by people. regarding Salvini. It can also be clearly seen from the “tag cloud”,? that is the cloud of the 100 most used hashtags in the online conversations that concern the Northern League leader, from which elements of strong criticism emerge regarding the political closeness with Orban and Putin, and plays with irony on the League’s slogan (“Credo”) with the hashtags #SalviniCredino and #Vieni_Avanti_Credino.

Slogan that, beyond the teasing, does not emerge from the tag cloud or even from the word cloud, from the word cloud of the 120 terms most associated with Salvini’s online quotes. Controversial slogan, for religious references deemed inappropriate by most, which evidently does not appeal. This despite Salvini, among the politicians, be the main ad spender on Facebook where he has invested more than 46 thousand euros in the last 30 days, of which about 15 thousand in the last week.