How to create an “earthquake warning” desktop icon in Xiaomi ThePaper OS? – Sina Hong Kong

Xiaomi 澎湃OS Playing Tips: Creating an “Earthquake Warning” Desktop Icon

If you own a Xiaomi mobile phone or tablet and are looking for tips on how to create an “earthquake warning” desktop icon in Xiaomi 澎湃OS, then you’re in luck! Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you do just that.

Firstly, you’ll need to download the “Create Desktop Mode” app (version 1.17) and complete the installation.

Step 1: After opening the “Create Desktop Mode” app, click the three-dot icon in the upper right corner and check the “Also show system applications” option.

Step 2: Enter the keyword “Mobile Manager” and wait until the “Mobile Manager” activity name is displayed, then click “Activity List”.

Step 3: In the “Activity Selection” interface, find the “Earthquake Early Warning” activity name, and click “Details”.

Step 4: Click “Create” and wait for the success code prompt to appear. Exit the app and return to the desktop.

And that’s it! You should now have an “earthquake warning” desktop icon on your Xiaomi 澎湃OS device.

Additionally, if you’re looking for an advanced method, you can also create a desktop icon for the “Alert Center” using the same steps mentioned above.

If you find this post useful, feel free to share a screenshot of the desktop icon of the “Earthquake Warning” you referenced and leave a comment. Stay tuned for more original gaming skills and smart home content. For any questions or issues, leave a message in the comment section. Your likes and collections are appreciated! Keep on playing and stay updated with @Flashcer.

