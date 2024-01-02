Even without a chance to shoot, coach Arteta admitted that Arsenal suffered their worst performance of the season – China News Service

Title: Arsenal’s Struggles Continue as They Suffer Defeat to Fulham

In a disappointing turn of events, Arsenal experienced their worst performance of the season with a 1-2 defeat to Fulham in the 20th round of the Premier League. Coach Mikel Arteta admitted that the team’s recent poor state is reminiscent of their struggles at the end of last season, raising concerns for their championship aspirations.

Despite leading in shots and having the advantage in their previous match against West Ham, Arsenal failed to even create a shooting opportunity against Fulham. Arteta expressed his disappointment, stating, “We lost because our performance was not good enough. It is as simple as that.”

Fulham, despite recent losses to weaker opponents, played the role of Arsenal’s nemesis once again. Their ability to secure a draw in their first league clash and a victory in the recent match highlights Arsenal’s difficulties this season.

With this defeat, Arsenal finds themselves in a familiar fourth position in the Premier League standings. Meanwhile, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Aston Villa continue to perform strongly, posing significant challenges for Arsenal’s championship ambitions.

Coach Arteta faces several issues to resolve within the team, including the midfield combination and the performance of goalkeeper Raya. The decision to give opportunities to Ramsdale, Arsenal’s main goalkeeper from last season, is being considered moving forward.

As the season progresses, Arsenal will need to address these challenges if they hope to regain the championship title. Nevertheless, the recent struggles serve as a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead for the Gunners.