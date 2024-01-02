Laughing in the New Year: Humor Bookstore’s New Year’s Eve Event Highlights

The Humor Bookstore, located in Chaoyang District, Beijing, held an interview event on New Year’s Eve that attracted book lovers and special guests. The event began with a buffet and a viewing of Chaplin’s classic comedy, “The Great Dictator,” followed by an interview and exchange session with the translators of “Chaplin and Hitler: The Battle of Light and Shadow.”

The book, published by the Commercial Press, explores the struggle between Chaplin and Hitler and the power of humor to conquer madness. The session included discussions on the behind-the-scenes information collected by the Chaplin family, as well as the function of the book in bringing courage to those living in modern society.

Folk art actor and educator, Guo Lei, performed a speech clip at the end of “The Great Dictator,” and there was an “Open Mic” session where book lovers shared their funniest experiences and best books of 2023.

The event concluded with the release of the “Humorous and Interesting Books of the Year,” with titles like “Breakfast of Champions” and “The Forbidden City is Too Interesting” receiving recognition.

Tian Lei, the manager of the Humor Bookstore, expressed satisfaction with the event’s popularity among readers and announced plans to continue the New Year’s Eve event in the coming years.

