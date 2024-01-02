Home » A-share subscription | Xueqi Electric (001387.SZ) opens subscription and is mainly engaged in the production, research and sales of refrigerators and commercial display cabinets-Mobile Financial Industry
Business

A-share subscription | Xueqi Electric (001387.SZ) opens subscription and is mainly engaged in the production, research and sales of refrigerators and commercial display cabinets-Mobile Financial Industry

by admin

Xueqi Electric Opens Subscription for A-Share

On January 2, Xueqi Electric (001387.SZ) opened subscriptions for A-shares, with an issue price of 15.38 yuan per share and a subscription limit of 13,500 shares. The price-to-earnings ratio is 22.53 times, and the company is exclusively sponsored by CITIC Securities.

Xueqi Electric is primarily involved in the production, research, and sales of refrigerators and commercial display cabinets. The company provides domestic and foreign brands with large refrigerators and commercial display cabinets with a volume of more than 400L. It has three highly automated production lines with a capacity of over 1 million units.

The company has emphasized independent research and development and has achieved continuous optimization and upgrading of core technologies related to refrigerator manufacturing. Important suppliers include Covestro Group, Hefei Hesheng New Materials Co., Ltd., and Sichuan Changhong Electric Co., Ltd.

Xueqi Electric has established itself as a well-known original design manufacturer in the household refrigerator manufacturing sector. Its customer groups include Midea Group, Xiaomi Group, Meiling Group, Yunmi Technology, Electrolux, Hisense Group, Swire Group, COFCO, and other world-renowned enterprises and home appliance brands.

In terms of financial performance, Xueqi Electric has shown a relatively stable and growing trend in operating income and net profits from 2020 to the first half of 2023. However, the company has cautioned investors about the risks associated with high customer concentration and a high proportion of revenue from its largest customers.

The financial community warns that the content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute investment advice and are for reference only. It is important to exercise caution when investing in the stock market.

You may also like

Theatre, the negotiations for a supply chain contract...

The scale of foreign exchange reserves at the...

Stock market podcast: Mercedes, Waymo, Uber – who...

Teacher retired since September, do I risk having...

The central bank has set up a re-loan...

The number of balcony power plants is increasing...

The Rise and Fall of General Electric: A...

Resolution 49 of 12/03/2024 – Agreement between

A video and telephone conference was held to...

Aircraft manufacturer: Boeing plane loses engine cover and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy