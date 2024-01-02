There is heavy fog and haze in the Sichuan Basin, Hebei and other places, and significant rainfall in Guangxi and other places – China News Service

Severe Fog and Haze Affecting Transportation and Health in China

As of January 2nd, severe fog and haze have affected regions such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Sichuan Basin in China. The Central Meteorological Observatory’s website has issued warnings regarding the heavy fog and haze, cautioning individuals about the potential impact on traffic safety and human health.

In addition to this, predictions for the next three days indicate that there will be snowfall in northern Xinjiang, the northeastern region, and the western Sichuan Plateau. It is essential to pay attention to the potential impact on transportation, agriculture, animal husbandry, and the adverse impact on traffic caused by slippery roads and low visibility in the southern region as a result of rainfall.

Southern Hebei, western and central Sichuan Basin have particularly dense fog, with visibility less than 200 meters, and even extreme dense fog with visibility less than 50 meters in some localities. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a yellow fog warning in response to these conditions. Additionally, in regions such as central and southern North China, western Huanghuai, and western Jianghuai, light to moderate haze has been reported.

Furthermore, moderate rains have been observed in regions such as Guangxi and Hunan, with heavy rains occurring in certain areas in eastern Guangxi. Heavy snowfall is also expected in the Altay Mountains and other locations.

Over the next three days, the Central Meteorological Observatory has provided a detailed forecast, including light snow or rain in various regions. This includes moderate to heavy snow in parts of northern Xinjiang, light to moderate rains in regions such as Jianghuai, Jiangnan, and southeastern Southwest China, as well as heavy rain in eastern Guangxi.

It is essential for individuals in these affected regions to stay informed about the weather conditions and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being.

