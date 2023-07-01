Home » How to know if a person is online in Gmail? There is the option
How to know if a person is online in Gmail? There is the option

After seeing how to create a template on Gmail, let’s go back to talking about the popular BigG email service to discover another useful function: here’s how to see the status, online or offline, of a user.

Merging the utility of email with that of a real messaging service, Gmail offers the possibility to set your status to show it to our friends, colleagues and relatives. To do this, go to the service’s website and sharpen your view. Next to the search bar “Search mail“, on the right, in fact, there is a button with rounded edges that should read “Online” or “Absent“. To change it, all you have to do is click on it and choose between the various options, but you can also add a custom state through the command “Add a status“, present in the same drop-down menu that will open when you click.

Are smartphones, open the Gmail app and press the three parallel lines in the upper left corner. The side menu will expand and you will find the status at the top of the list. If it doesn’t appear, scroll down to “Settings“, click on the email address and, in the next menu, choose and activate the item “Chat“.

To find out the status of othersyou will have to go to the section relating to “Chat“, with a speech bubble icon. From here, you’ll see the list of your conversations and the small “circle” next to your friends icon.

If you are looking for other solutions, however, here is how to transfer mail from Libero to Gmail.

