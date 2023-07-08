How to Use Shazam to Identify Music on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram

Shazam, the popular song identification app, has recently been updated to include support for identifying music on third-party apps such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. This new feature allows users to easily identify and search for songs they hear while using these apps.

To take advantage of this new functionality, users must ensure that they have updated their Shazam app to version 15.36 or above. Currently, this feature is only available on the iOS version of Shazam, with the Android version expected to receive the update in the future.

To use Shazam to identify music on third-party apps, users need to follow these steps:

1. Enable the Shazam function in the iOS Control Center. This can be done by opening the iPhone’s “Settings” app, selecting “Control Center,” and adding “Music Recognition” to the control items.

2. Use Shazam to identify the music playing on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram. When users come across a song they want to identify, they can slide down the Control Center on their iPhone screen, click the Shazam icon, and the app will immediately start recognizing the sound.

Once the identification is successful, the song’s title and artist album name will be displayed in a banner at the top of the iPhone screen. Tapping on the Shazam prompt will provide users with more information, such as the full music album cover, song name, artist information, and even the option to listen to the song on Apple Music.

It is recommended to use Apple Music for playback as it offers better sound quality compared to platforms like YouTube, which sometimes includes advertisements for non-premium users.

In addition to recognizing external sound, the updated version of Shazam can also directly identify music played on the iPhone. This feature makes the app even more practical, especially when used in conjunction with Apple Music.

Overall, with Shazam’s new feature of identifying music on third-party apps, users can now easily discover and search for songs they come across while using platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

