Fox Racing, Defend Pro shorts e Flexair Pro pants

Seasonal test for two new Fox Racing 2023, the Defend Pro shorts, the best in their category, excellent in all respects, and the light Flexair Pro long pants, protective and functional, perfect for the intermediate seasons.

FOX Defend Pro shorts

• Colours: olive green, dark umbra grey

• Sizes: 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40

• List price: €129.99

• Link to Defend Pro shorts product: Fox Racing website

Robust and stylish, built to last

New for 2023 Fox Racing, these shorts are part of the most resistant clothing line, suitable for rough “gravity”. Technical and robust, made of TruMotion™ fabric stretched in all directions to accommodate the rider’s movements, they boast Cordura® inserts on the sides to increase abrasion resistance and a DWR water-repellent finish to protect against humidity, mud and various debris.

The front and rear inserts are laser perforated to increase the passage of air and the consequent transpiration. The pockets, equipped with a practical zip, are large and spacious, with an internal lining in light mesh: they can comfortably store a smartphone which, remaining in the upper part of the thigh, does not move and does not annoy. The closure at the waist is entrusted to the classic rack buckle, with proven tenacity.

The fit of these Defend Pro shorts is very good, the fabric is quite thick but adapts perfectly to movement without wrinkling. The elasticity is very good, as are the comfort and breathability. In short: beautiful, resistant. No flaws.

FOX Flexair Pro pants

• Colori: bark brown, dark indigo blue, black

• Sizes: 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38

• List price: €154.99

Mobility and comfort in mid-season

Another new Fox Racing 2023 proposal, the lightweight Flexair Pro long pants guarantee superior comfort and protection compared to classic shorts. The TruMotion™ stretch fabric maximizes freedom of movement, the TruDri® ensures the necessary breathability, the DWR water-repellent finish repels external agents, the light Dyneema® inserts on the knees and shins protect against abrasions without penalizing joint flexibility.

In recent years, long pants for gravity disciplines have become really comfortable. Once upon a time they were mainly used in DH in cold and muddy conditions, so as not to get the knee pads soaked and muddy. Today, there are also mid-season trousers on the market. The Flexair Pro pants belong to For Racing’s lightest and most breathable product line. They are light but strong where needed, extremely flexible and stretchy and therefore very comfortable.

Wearing long pants when riding enduro (or DH) is really stylish! In addition to the aesthetics, the long pant offers a higher level of protection from scratches and prevents the knee pads from falling out of place. Comfort increases in wet and muddy conditions (without the trousers, the legs and kneepads are clean).

We tested them with temperatures between +10°C and +18°C, a range in which they gave their best, particularly in the presence of bad weather and humidity. In particular, our tester cycled after the rain (but on mountain terrain that doesn’t get muddy) and she was amazed to find that the pants remained perfectly clean. With temperatures above +18°C it is better to opt for shorts, even though the Flexair Pros are really light and ventilated.

Freedom of movement is maximum. Only by looking at the photos do you realize how snug they are. Wearing them there is no sensation of compression or excessive contact with the skin. They are breathable and elasticated at all points. They are not felt while pedalling, they do not cause friction when wearing knee pads. The pockets are well made, not too big nor too small, and allow you to store a smartphone without any discomfort. The really breathable nylon mesh inserts on the back are also well made.

The closure is entrusted to the classic buckle, ultra-tested and universally appreciated. A small zipper behind the ankles tightens the fabric so it doesn’t get caught in the pedal stroke. In our opinion, its realization is perfectible: wearing short socks, the cursor rubs on the skin causing some discomfort. For the rest, they are trousers with unquestionable aesthetics, characterized by great lightness, comfort, wearability and functionality.

Article and photos by Federica Amelio

