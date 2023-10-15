How to use Spotify for free and play your favorite songs

Spotify gratis su Android e iOS? It is possible, there are some methods and tricks that allow you to activate the subscription Spotify Premium a costo zero.

As you know, we are talking about the most popular app in the world for playing and listening to music in streaming, available for mobile devices, PC and Mac.

In the Standard versionSpotify is always free, but there are limitations that make the experience less flexible and personalized.

With Spotify Premium, however, you can change songs without limitshave no ads and download as many songs as you want for offline listening.

They are currently available 4 Spotify Premium plans, the cheapest is Individual at 10.99 euros per month, valid for a single device. However, you can enjoy all the features of Spotify Premium for free, let’s find out how.

Spotify for free: how to get a Premium subscription at no cost

The first method to enjoy all the advantages Spotify Premium for free is to adhere to first month free trial. It is an offer designed for those who do not yet have an account and want to test the service first sign up for the subscriptionbut also for those who use the Standard version and want to discover the advantages of the Premium version.

After logging in to your Spotify account, you need to follow this path:

Your library

Settings

Select Account > Buy Spotify Premium

Start your free trial

Upon activation you are asked to enter a payment method chosen from those available. No amount will be charged.

If the procedure was successful, you will read the notice “You upgraded to Premium”which will confirm the activation of yours free trial month.

On this screen you can also see the expiration date of the free month and turn off automatic renewal.

Just go up Settings > Account > Account Summary > Subscription > Change or Cancel > Change Pans and click on Cancel your Premium membership.

By confirming, you will be able to use Spotify for free until the end of the month, after which there will be no renewal.

The ability to take advantage of the one-month free trial is subject to change. In some periods, Spotify has also made available a 3 month free trial. We advise you to check the current promotion on the app or the official website.

How to get Spotify free forever

Are you wondering if you can get Spotify for free without limits? The answer is yes, but it is a method “illegal”, so if you decide to use it, you assume full responsibility for your actions. For information purposes, we briefly explain the trick to download Spotify for free on your device and have unlimited access to the entire music offering of the streaming platform.

This trick applies to:

Android devices iOS devices PC and Mac

Without going into too much detail, we can tell you that there are some cracked versions of the Spotify app which allow you to access almost all the benefits of the Premium membership.

It is a Modified APK filewhich you will need to install instead of the original application.

Per Android, the procedure is quite simple and I would not have any particular difficulties. If you use an iPhone, things may be more complex, unless you have Jailbroken the device.

This is because, as you know, Apple is a closed system, which offers few possibilities for customization.

Additionally, apks are also available to install on PC Windows e Macthese too, however, activate Spotify for free, but may have some small limitation such as not allowing songs to be downloaded for offline listening.

The APK Spotify free they are available online, you can find them by doing a search, the installation procedure involves some standardized steps, including, as mentioned, uninstalling the official app, blocking any antivirus and entering your account data.

If you wish, you can try this trick, however, we recommend that you prefer the Spotify Premium free trial made available directly by the streaming platform.

