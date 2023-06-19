HTC is out again, the new 10.1-inch tablet A103 Plus is exposed

Recently, HTC’s new tablet A103 Plus appeared in Google’s GMS certification, and brought some configuration news of the device.

As can be seen in the certification materials, the A103 Plus tablet is equipped with a 10.1-inch FHD screen with a resolution of 1200×1920.

In terms of performance, the A103 Plus tablet is equipped with a MediaTek MTK8768A processor, equipped with a combination of 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and supports expansion to 256GB ROM through a MicroSD card.

In terms of shooting, the A103 Plus tablet has a rear 5-megapixel main camera and a front-facing 5-megapixel single camera, which supports face detection and AI face unlocking functions.

In addition, the A103 Plus tablet runs the Android 13 operating system, supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi, is equipped with a Type-C USB 2.0 interface, supports OTG expansion, and also supports functions such as GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS. for navigation.

It is not difficult to see from the configuration that the A103 Plus tablet computer is positioned as an entry-level tablet computer, and the price is not expected to be very high.

