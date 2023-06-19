Senior high school entrance examination starts amid heavy rain, multiple departments spare no effort to protect exam – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original title: The high school entrance examination starts in the rainstorm and many departments fully protect the examination

The college entrance examination ended, and the high school entrance examination took over. Yesterday, the 2023 Changzhou senior high school entrance examination kicked off, and 45,000 candidates in the city rushed to the examination room full of anticipation.

On the day of the exam, there was a heavy rain. Although it was a bit troublesome, everything was in order. The school set up awnings in advance, laid out non-slip mats, and some prepared rain gear and hair dryers. In Mingde Experimental Middle School, there is a sign saying “Beware of slipping” at the entrance of the hall. Outside the classroom, the cleaning lady kept mopping the floor. The school also prepared a heater to dry the wet candidates’ clothes in time.

Like the college entrance examination, the momentum of the refueling group continued unabated, and scenes of warm scenes were staged in the wind and rain. At the entrance of the Beijiao junior high school test center, the principal Zhou Yan and the class teachers of the ninth grade, wearing red T-shirts and holding red umbrellas, welcomed the candidates. A smile, a high-five, and a “come on” are the most certain blessings . At the test center of Cuizhu Middle School, the principal Chen Wenwei kept walking back and forth at the school gate, busy opening doors and holding umbrellas for candidates.

In the examination room, the examinees are serious and focused; outside the examination room, the public security traffic police and other departments are doing their part, and the guards, security guards, school doctors, and logistics work together to “protect” the exam.

The exam will continue for two days. According to the weather forecast, the rain will continue today. Candidates and parents must go out early and plan their travel routes. (Mao Cui’e is especially good)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

