HUAWEI P60 Pro and Mate X3 will be announced in Hong Kong next week!

[MOBILE]HUAWEI released a series of mobile phones, smart watches and earphones in China earlier, and today HUAWEI announced that this series of products will be officially released in Hong Kong next Thursday. The listing details of HAUWEI P60 Pro, Mate X3, WATCH Ultimate, FreeBuds 5 and Band 8 will be announced at that time!

This time HUAWEI will release a variety of products in Hong Kong, including HAUWEI P60 Pro, Mate X3, WATCH Ultimate, FreeBuds 5 and Band 8. Among them, HAUWEI P60 Pro, Mate X3 and WATCH Ultimate are the most eye-catching. Netizens who are interested in the above products should pay attention to the reports on this site.

The HUAWEI P60 Pro uses a 6.67-inch 2,700 x 1,220 resolution LTPO 120Hz refresh rate OLED screen, corresponding to 1.07 billion colors, 1,440Hz PWM high-frequency dimming and HDR-P3/HDR-Vivid standards. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G processor, the battery capacity is 4815 mAh (supports 88W fast charging and 50W wireless charging). As for the shooting performance, the P60 Pro is equipped with a rare 48-megapixel RYYB array F2.1 large aperture OIS periscope telephoto, equipped with a 48-megapixel RYYB array F1.4-4.0 adjustable aperture OIS main mirror, and a 13-megapixel RYYB array The wide-angle lens forms a three-camera module, which can provide 13mm wide-angle to 2,700mm telephoto up to 200x zoom, and provides four-color models of Rococo White, Feather Black, Feather Purple, and Emerald Emerald.

HUAWEI Mate X3 is the lightest product of its kind on the market. With the new double-rotation hinge design, the Mate X3 is made of innovative materials. It is only 5.3mm ultra-thin after development, weighing only 239g and retains IPX8 resistance. The water and casing are made of 10 times drop-resistant Kunlun glass, the 7.85-inch OLED main screen and the rear and outer screens both have a 120Hz refresh rate, anti-reflective nano-coating on the screen, 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and other display functions. As for the specifications, the HUAWEI Mate X3 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G processor and has a battery capacity of 5,060mAh. The lens part of the Mate X3 supports XMAGE imaging technology, 50-megapixel RYYB array F1.8 primary mirror, 13-megapixel wide-angle with 5x focal length RYYB array OIS telephoto, and powerful 100x zoom shooting capability from 13mm to 1,350mm focal length. See also Best in-ear headphones at Stiftung Warentest: The test winners 2023

HUAWEI Watch Ultimate meets the ISO 22810 waterproof standard and EN 13319 diving standard. It provides various diving modes such as recreational scuba diving, free diving, and technical diving. It supports up to 100 meters deep diving (100 meters deep waterproof, 40 meters deep record). In addition, Watch Ultimate has functions such as diving guidance, decompression stops, overtime and ultra-depth prediction, safety alarms, and no-fly time recommendations, which can help users perform hover timing and apnea training.

As for the specifications, HUAWEI Watch Ultimate uses a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen (466 x 466), and the battery is 530mAh, which can be used for 14 days under normal conditions. In addition, it also supports satellite positioning heart rate, blood oxygen, body temperature, and sleep monitoring. There are more than 20 professional and more than 100 basic exercise modes.

