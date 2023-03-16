Home Technology Huawei Watch Buds im Test
Huawei Watch Buds im Test

NNot for everyone, but original in every respect: the Chinese manufacturer Huawei is marrying two products that have very little in common. Will this lead to a happy relationship? The Watch Buds are a combination of earphones and sports watch. Huawei has miniaturized the former and provided the latter with a flap so that you can lift the display lid to stow the earphones inside the watch. The smartwatch charges the earplugs, which weigh only four grams, so a separate charging case for the earphones is not necessary.

What’s the point? The scenario is that the earphones are always with you. If a long phone call is pending during a walk, the plugs are within reach. You don’t have to pack anything beforehand. The tiresome search for the earphones in the backpack has also been done with it.

We tried the Watch Buds. To set up the clock and plugs, you need the Huawei Health app, which is available for both smartphone platforms. Bluetooth is only paired once, then the watch and earplugs are connected to the mobile phone. The watch measures 47 x 47 millimeters and is 15 millimeters high, so it’s a rather larger smartwatch. The case is made of black stainless steel, the underside is not quite flat, but has a small bump with a heart rate sensor in the middle. The missing plug contacts already indicate it: The battery can be filled inductively, which not only works with the included charging cradle, but also with many QI stations for smartphones. A very nice detail that one also wishes for the Apple Watch.

Solid hinge

Our test device came with a black leather strap that can be changed. To open the watch lid, you press a button on the bottom edge of the display, and the top then jumps up a few millimeters. To remove or insert the earbuds, you have to manually move the cover to the vertical. The hinge makes a solid impression, Huawei promises at least 100,000 opening and closing operations.

