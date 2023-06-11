Hybrid proves what’s wrong with electric cars

For many manufacturers and more and more customers, e-cars are the mobility of the future. Nevertheless, only very few have finished with combustion engines. Lexus is now entering completely new territory with a fresh crossover hybrid – and showing what’s still going wrong with electric cars.

Lexus in the footsteps of Toyota: luxury crossover for the compact class

With the LBX puts Lexus something that we are not yet used to from the Japanese luxury brand: one compact crossover with hatchback in the best Toyota manner. The visual relationship within the group can hardly be overlooked. No wonder, after all, the Lexus shares the platform with the Toyota Yaris Cross, among others – albeit in a very different form.

So the LBX was about the wheelbase by 20 cm enlarged, while the external dimensions hardly differ from the original. With the crossover, Lexus is explicitly targeting the European market and closing a gap in the range. Sports coupe, SUV, sedan – the luxury brand from the Toyota group hasn’t done it underneath.

This is how Lexus presents its latest model:

Lexus introduces the LBX, its first compact crossover

The LBX is now said to be the most popular with European customers Operate the compact class without sacrificing luxury, which Lexus customers are used to. According to the manufacturer, these include improved traction control, a finely tuned braking system, minimized vibrations and the quiet while driving that goes with the premium claim.

This claim is also reflected in the interior, where Lexus on a centered touch screen and high-quality materials puts:

Interior material selection is one of the key differences between the five trim levels of the LBX. (Image source: Lexus)



Also, Lexus has the Drive of the full hybrid revised. Technical details are still largely held back. However, the improved battery is intended for a potentially larger proportion of all-electric driving care for. The electric motor can also be used independently at higher speeds.

E-cars presented: Lexus price makes Stromer look old

Orders for the LBX are scheduled to start in October 2023, with deliveries scheduled to start in 2024. The final price is not yet known. From the management level of Lexus, however, it is said that with prices between 35,000 and 37,000 euros is to be expected (source: Automotive News Europe). The five equipment variants should remain close to each other in terms of price.

This is exactly where the justification of the LBX is shown. Customers who choose the Lexus will receive a compact crossover SUV from the luxury brand – and don’t even pay as much for it as for a current entry-level electric car. The ID.3 from VW for example now starts at 39,995 euros – mind you, after a price reduction.

Parallel to the launch, Lexus is once again revealing the problem of current e-cars: the models with purely electric drives are simply too expensive – especially in the compact class.