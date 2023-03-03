As the BSI is currently reporting, the IT security warning, which relates to a vulnerability in IBM Maximo Asset Management, has received an update. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Advisory (Status: 03/01/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for IBM Maximo Asset Management – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

IBM Maximo Asset Management Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

Maximo Asset Management is an enterprise asset management system that provides comprehensive support for asset, maintenance, resource, and supply chain management needs.

A remote, authenticated, or anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in IBM Maximo Asset Management to perform a cross-site scripting attack and disclose information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2022-40705 and CVE-2022-35645.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

IBM Maximo Asset Management 7.6.1.3 (cpe:/a:ibm:maximo_asset_management)

IBM Maximo Asset Management 7.6.1.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:maximo_asset_management)

IBM Maximo Asset Management 7.6.1.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:maximo_asset_management)

IBM Maximo Asset Management 7.6.1.2 (cpe:/a:ibm:maximo_asset_management)

IBM Maximo Asset Management Maximo Application Suite 8.8 (cpe:/a:ibm:maximo_asset_management)

IBM Maximo Asset Management Maximo Application Suite 8.8 (cpe:/a:ibm:maximo_asset_management)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Advisory vom 2023-03-01 (02.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6959353

IBM Security Advisory vom 2023-03-01 (02.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6959357

IBM Security Advisory vom 2023-03-01 (02.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6959359

IBM Security Advisory vom 2023-03-01 (02.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6959355

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT Security Advisory for IBM Maximo Asset Management. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/02/2023 – Initial version

03/03/2023 – Reference added

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de