Buy tarot cards. I will be influenced immediately[Kazuma Anzai Blog]
by admin
Hi, I’m “New” Kazuma.

In the men’s nonno web project,

New Year fortune-telling talk with Mr. Suishou Tamako and Mr. Ryuji Kagami! of,

I was able to work with the new model, Nakatani-kun.

Please read it! (Watch the video too!)

Then

I was immediately affected by…

Tarot card! !

Immediately, I put out my hand widely and shallowly.

“Midnight City” is abbreviated as “Mi”.

Each card has a different personality.

Personality seems to be various, too.

After saying hello, I decided to ask a lot of questions.

…Realist! ? ?

Even though it’s Midnight City? ! (Don’t say that!)

As for the question of love, I am strict. . No.

A book I received from Ryuji Kagami.

From the deep history of Tarot

Practical reading tips!

Because it is a feeling of size that is easy to carry, at a coffee shop

I read Choi.

It’s not advertising. Seriously!

A book I received from Mr. Crystal Egg.

“Lively against the wind! 』

It’s not an advertisement, it’s true!

Changing the subject…

I went to Hisashi Eguchi’s solo exhibition!

In fact, it was an accident that made a mistake in the location.

Chiba “City” Art Museum (laughs).

The solo exhibition was held in

Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art.

In Mr. Eguchi’s sayings, the one that caught my attention.

It was OK to take pictures, so I took a lot!

For the first time in a long time, I feel like I’m blogging.

From the next time, it will be “Bochibochi Keisei” again.

The first in 2023 is the extra edition!

Invite guests and take a stroll.

Who are you? looking forward to!

See you soon.

