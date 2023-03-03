From March 6 to 8, a new Cyber ​​Monday day will be held, which this year brings incredible promotions in all categories.

We spoke with Álvaro Umaña, director of corporate affairs for the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce, about this event:

What is cyber monday?

It is a day that unites the most important e-commerce brands in the country, to present thousands of offers and promotions in the different categories that are available such as tourism, household appliances, technology, children’s fashion, among many others.

It is an invitation for those who have never approached the digital channel, have never bought online, to do so at the best prices and guaranteeing a satisfactory and safe experience through this business that is part of the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce .

What product categories participate?

Cyber ​​Monday is available for all categories, both goods and services. The offer is quite wide and unlike the well-known days without VAT, this is a day that does not discriminate in terms of categories or prices.

So we are going to find a very varied sample with more than 1,700 offers that will be available only the three days of the event, which is from next Monday, March 6 to Wednesday, March 8.

How are the payment methods?

All forms of debit, credit, payment at collection points are available.

This means that many of the shops give the buyer a code or key with which they can go to points such as Baloto, Effecty and other points, to pay in cash for the purchases that are going to be made.

All forms of payment are available, including some that are much more digital, such as virtual wallets such as Nequi or Daviplata, so the event will undoubtedly accommodate the possibilities of anyone.

Do they have financial allies?

We have linked different financial allies that will allow financed purchases for 3, 6 or 12 months with 0% interest.

It is one of the highest concerns that we have in the country due to inflation and the high interest rates that credit cards have; So it is giving Colombians the opportunity to defer their purchases with very low interest rates, well below those that would normally be found in the market.

For those who fear buying on the web for security when making payments, how is the day shielded?

We work with all these shops so that the preparation of each of them meets the quality and safety standards that are needed to generate trust.

But as a first recommendation to make sure that we are entering the businesses that participate in the event, it is to enter through the portal www.cyberlunes.com.co because there you have the guarantees that they comply with the rules of the game.

And general recommendations for buying online?

Other general recommendations for buying online, even on any day of the year are:

– Let’s check that when we put www plus the name of the business, a closed padlock appears and the address begins with https, that S and that padlock indicate that this page has a security seal where the data will be used correctly.

– Let’s try to make purchases through private or not internet cafe or public Wi-Fi networks that are more sensitive to any type of cyberattack.

– Do not give personal or bank information through chat or social networks, which is a very bad practice for Colombians.

– In case of being a victim of any case of fraud, we report it to the business and to the virtual CAI of the police, a tool that is available to file complaints and so that the national police can track the fraud that is being presented .

What product guarantees do you have?

We always seek to guarantee the rights of consumers. They are fully protected and even more because through the internet all Colombians have two rights that are retraction and reverse.

I can retract the purchase in the terms and conditions of the trade in some categories and the reverse is that they return my money by the same means that the cancellation of the product or service was made and they are two mechanisms that do not exist in the physical channel.

What are the categories that are most consumed?

It depends on the time. We do Cyber ​​Monday three times a year, this is the first edition in 2023, but we will have another in June and October.

For this season there is a very strong interest in what is related to tourism because Holy Week is approaching and Colombians are planning their vacations.

Technology, household appliances and fashion are also very striking categories for Colombians.

What discounts will surprise those who want to shop on Cyber ​​Monday?

In some categories we will have discounts of up to 80%, so this can be very attractive so that people can buy what they have postponed due to the economic situation that is being experienced in Colombia and the world.

How many brands are linked?

There are about 85 brands and they are undoubtedly the most recognized in the country and the favorites of Colombians, thus covering all categories.

How to make the most of the day?

You can now enter www.cyberlunes.com.co and get to know the brands that will be available.

They can start researching the products of interest so that once Cyber ​​Monday is active they can compare and see the benefits of the discounts.

It is also important to explore the page because the great promotions often end very quickly.

From what time can you start shopping?

You can start shopping from 00:00 on Monday, March 6, until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. It will be 72 continuous hours of the day.

How much has e-commerce grown in the country?

It has grown a lot, it is one of the industries that continues to grow double digits in recent years and the pandemic helped many people move closer to electronic commerce.

The entire sector grew by a percentage close to 37% compared to 2021 and we expect that 2023 will continue to grow in double digits with an expectation of growth of 19%.

We estimate that 12.6% of the Colombian population is already doing electronic commerce on a daily basis. So these are figures that have grown a lot in the last four years.

How to be part of Cyber ​​Monday as an entrepreneur?

It is very easy to contact the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce or through the Cyber ​​Monday page and there the necessary information is sent to you so that you can be linked to the next conferences.

Comments