As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in IBM products. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM products on March 27th, 2023. The operating system Appliance and the products IBM SAN Volume Controller, IBM Storwize and IBM FlashSystem are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin: 6962203 (Stand: 26.03.2023).

Security Advisory for IBM Products – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

IBM Products Bug: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

The IBM SAN Volume Controller software is delivered with SAN Volume Controller storage engines and is used to control and manage IBM SANs. It offers a web interface for administration.IBM Storwize is a virtualized storage system for virtualized server environments.IBM FlashSystem is an IBM Storage enterprise system that stores data on flash memory

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM SAN Volume Controller, IBM Storwize and IBM FlashSystem to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-25681.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Appliance

Products

IBM SAN Volume Controller (cpe:/a:ibm:san_volume_controller)

IBM Storwize V5100 (cpe:/a:ibm:storwize)

IBM Storwize V5000 (cpe:/a:ibm:storwize)

IBM Storwize V7000 (cpe:/a:ibm:storwize)

IBM Storwize V5000E (cpe:/a:ibm:storwize)

IBM FlashSystem V9000 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 9500 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 9100 Family (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 9200 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 7300 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 7200 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 5200 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

IBM FlashSystem 5000 (cpe:/a:ibm:flashsystem)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin: 6962203 vom 2023-03-26 (27.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6962203

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM products. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/27/2023 – Initial version

