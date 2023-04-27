IBM WebSphere Application Server at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows cross-site scripting

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in IBM WebSphere Application Server. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM WebSphere Application Server on April 27th, 2023. The operating systems Linux and Windows as well as the product IBM WebSphere Application Server are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Advisory (Stand: 26.04.2023).

Security Advisory for IBM WebSphere Application Server – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,3

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.1.

IBM WebSphere Application Server Bug: Vulnerability enables cross-site scripting

IBM WebSphere Application Server is a J2EE application server.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM WebSphere Application Server to perform a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-24966.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, Windows

Products

IBM WebSphere Application Server < 9.0.5.16 (cpe:/a:ibm:websphere_application_server)

IBM WebSphere Application Server < 8.5.5.24 (cpe:/a:ibm:websphere_application_server)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Advisory vom 2023-04-26 (27.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6986333

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM WebSphere Application Server. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/27/2023 – Initial version

