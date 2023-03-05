Idioms in Software Development: The Iterator Protocol



If a user-defined data type MyType is to be used in a range-based for loop, MyType must implement the Iterator Protocol.

What must a user-defined data type be like in order to be used in a range-based for loop? I will get to the bottom of this question below.

Requirements for a range-based for loop

I want to start with a simple experiment and a std::array use in C++ Insights. Here is a simple example:

// iteratorProtocol.cpp #include int main() { std::array myArr{1, 2, 3, 4, 5}; for (auto a: myArr) a; }

From this, C++ Insights generates the following code:

#include int main() { std::array myArr = {{1, 2, 3, 4, 5}}; { std::array & __range1 = myArr; int * __begin1 = __range1.begin(); int * __end1 = __range1.end(); for(; __begin1 != __end1; ++__begin1) { int a = *__begin1; a; } } return 0; }

In more general terms: Should a range-based for loop be used ( for(range_declaration : range_expression) ), the compiler produces the following code:

{ auto && __range = range_expression ; auto __begin = begin_expr; auto __end = end_expr; for (;__begin != __end; ++__begin) { range_declaration = *__begin; loop_statement } }

begin_expr and end_expr : return an iterator object

and : return an iterator object Iterator object:

operator++ : Increases the iterator

: Increases the iterator

operator* : Dereferencing the iterator and accessing the current element

: Dereferencing the iterator and accessing the current element

operator!= : Compare the iterator with another iterator

begin_expr and end_expr call the crucial functions begin and end in the range_expression on. begin and end can be either member functions or free functions of the range_expression be.

Now I apply the theory and create a number generator.

A generator

The first implementation supports the iterator protocol.

The iterator protocol

The following class Generator supports the elementary iterator protocol.

// iterator.cpp #include class Generator { int begin_{}; int end_{}; public: Generator(int begin, int end) : begin_{begin}, end_{end} {} class Iterator { int value_{}; public: explicit Iterator(int pos) : value_{pos} {} int operator*() const { return value_; } // (3) Iterator& operator++() { // (4) ++value_; return *this; } bool operator!=(const Iterator& other) const { // (5) return value_ != other.value_; } }; Iterator begin() const { return Iterator{begin_}; } // (1) Iterator end() const { return Iterator{end_}; } // (2) }; int main() { std::cout << 'n'; Generator gen{100, 110}; for (auto v : gen) std::cout << v << " "; std::cout << "nn"; }

The class Generator has member features begin and end (lines 1 and 2) that return iterator objects created with begin_ and end_ are initialized. begin_ and end_ stand for the range of generated numbers. Let me the inner class Iterator analyze that controls the generated numbers.

operator * returns the current value

* returns the current value operator++ increases the current value

increases the current value operator!= compares the current value with the end_ -Marke.

This results in the following output of the program:

I want the iterator created by begin() and end() is returned, generalize it and make it a forward iterator. After that, the class can Generator used in most of the Standard Template Library algorithms. For example, the associative containers support a forward iterator.

A forward iterator

The following improved Generator has an inner class Iterator which is a forward iterator.

// forwardIterator.cpp #include #include class Generator { int begin_{}; int end_{}; public: Generator(int begin, int end) : begin_{begin}, end_{end} {} class Iterator { using iterator_category = std::forward_iterator_tag; // (1) using difference_type = std::ptrdiff_t; using value_type = int; using pointer = int*; using reference = int&; int value_{}; public: explicit Iterator(int pos) : value_{pos} {} value_type operator*() const { return value_; } pointer operator->() { return &value_; } // (2) Iterator& operator++() { ++value_; return *this; } Iterator operator++(int) { // (3) Iterator tmp = *this; ++(*this); return tmp; } // (4) friend bool operator==(const Iterator& fir, const Iterator& sec) { return fir.value_ == sec.value_; } friend bool operator!=(const Iterator& fir, const Iterator& sec) { return fir.value_ != sec.value_; } }; Iterator begin() const { return Iterator{begin_}; } Iterator end() const { return Iterator{end_}; } }; int main() { std::cout << 'n'; Generator gen{1, 11}; for (auto v : gen) std::cout << v << " "; // (5) std::cout << "nn"; // (6) std::cout << "sum: " << std::accumulate(std::begin(gen), std::end(gen), 0); std::cout << "nn"; // (7) std::cout << "prod: " << std::accumulate(gen.begin(), gen.end(), 1, [](int fir, int sec){ return fir * sec; }); std::cout << "nn"; }

First needs Iterator a few aliases that I use in the following member function declarations. In addition to the previous iterator implementation in the program iterator.cpp the current iterator supports the following member functions: the arrow operator ( operator-> in line 2), the post-increment operator ( operator++(int) in line 3) and the equality operator ( operator== in line 4).

Now the improved generator can be used in a range-based for loop (line 5), but also in the STL algorithm std::accumulate . The code on line 6 calculates the sum of all the numbers from 1 to 10; in line 7 follows a similar task: here a number from 1 to 11 is multiplied. In the first case I choose the neutral element 0 for the summation, in the second case the neutral element 1 for the multiplication.

There is a subtle difference between the first and second invocation of std::accumulate . The first call uses the non-member functions std::begin and std::end des Generators: std::accumulate(std::begin(gen), std::end(gen), 0) but the second call uses the member functions directly begin() and end() of the generator that I implemented.

This results in the following output of the program:

What's next?

In my next article I will introduce the covariant return type. The covariant return type of a member function allows a parent member function to return a narrower type. This is particularly useful when implementing the Prototype design pattern.



(map)

