Idioms in Software Development: The Iterator Protocol

Idioms in Software Development: The Iterator Protocol

If a user-defined data type MyType is to be used in a range-based for loop, MyType must implement the Iterator Protocol.

What must a user-defined data type be like in order to be used in a range-based for loop? I will get to the bottom of this question below.

Requirements for a range-based for loop

I want to start with a simple experiment and a std::array use in C++ Insights. Here is a simple example:

// iteratorProtocol.cpp

#include 

int main() {
   
    std::array myArr{1, 2, 3, 4, 5};
    for (auto a: myArr) a;
  
}

From this, C++ Insights generates the following code:

#include 

int main()
{
  std::array myArr = {{1, 2, 3, 4, 5}};
  {
    std::array & __range1 = myArr;
    int * __begin1 = __range1.begin();
    int * __end1 = __range1.end();
    for(; __begin1 != __end1; ++__begin1) {
      int a = *__begin1;
      a;
    }
    
  }
  return 0;
}

In more general terms: Should a range-based for loop be used (for(range_declaration : range_expression)), the compiler produces the following code:

{
  auto && __range = range_expression ;
  auto __begin = begin_expr;      
  auto __end = end_expr;          
  for (;__begin != __end; ++__begin) {
    range_declaration = *__begin;
    loop_statement
  }
}

  • begin_expr and end_expr: return an iterator object
  • Iterator object:
    • operator++: Increases the iterator
    • operator*: Dereferencing the iterator and accessing the current element
    • operator!=: Compare the iterator with another iterator

begin_expr and end_expr call the crucial functions begin and end in the range_expression on. begin and end can be either member functions or free functions of the range_expression be.

Now I apply the theory and create a number generator.

The first implementation supports the iterator protocol.

The iterator protocol

The following class Generator supports the elementary iterator protocol.

// iterator.cpp

#include 

class Generator {
    int begin_{};
    int end_{};

public:
    Generator(int begin, int end) : begin_{begin}, end_{end} {}

    class Iterator {
        int value_{};
    public:
        explicit Iterator(int pos) : value_{pos} {}

        int operator*() const { return value_; }           // (3)

        Iterator& operator++() {                           // (4)
            ++value_;
            return *this;
        }

        bool operator!=(const Iterator& other) const {      // (5)
            return value_ != other.value_;
        }
    };

    Iterator begin() const { return Iterator{begin_}; }     // (1)
    Iterator end() const { return Iterator{end_}; }         // (2)
};

int main() {

   std::cout << 'n';
    
   Generator gen{100, 110};
   for (auto v : gen) std::cout << v << " ";

   std::cout << "nn";

}

The class Generator has member features begin and end (lines 1 and 2) that return iterator objects created with begin_ and end_ are initialized. begin_ and end_ stand for the range of generated numbers. Let me the inner class Iterator analyze that controls the generated numbers.

  • operator* returns the current value
  • operator++ increases the current value
  • operator!= compares the current value with the end_-Marke.

This results in the following output of the program:

I want the iterator created by begin() and end() is returned, generalize it and make it a forward iterator. After that, the class can Generator used in most of the Standard Template Library algorithms. For example, the associative containers support a forward iterator.

A forward iterator

The following improved Generator has an inner class Iteratorwhich is a forward iterator.

// forwardIterator.cpp

#include 
#include 

class Generator {
    int begin_{};
    int end_{};

 public:
    Generator(int begin, int end) : begin_{begin}, end_{end} {}

    class Iterator {
        using iterator_category = std::forward_iterator_tag;    // (1)
        using difference_type   = std::ptrdiff_t;
        using value_type        = int;
        using pointer           = int*;
        using reference         = int&;
        int value_{};
     public:
        explicit Iterator(int pos) : value_{pos} {}

        value_type operator*() const { return value_; }
        pointer operator->() { return &value_; }                // (2)         

        Iterator& operator++() {                           
            ++value_;
            return *this;
        }
        Iterator operator++(int) {                              // (3)
            Iterator tmp = *this; 
            ++(*this); 
            return tmp; 
        }
                                                                // (4)
        friend bool operator==(const Iterator& fir, const Iterator& sec) {      
            return fir.value_ == sec.value_;
        }
        friend bool operator!=(const Iterator& fir, const Iterator& sec) {      
            return fir.value_ != sec.value_;
        }
    };

    Iterator begin() const { return Iterator{begin_}; }     
    Iterator end() const { return Iterator{end_}; }         
};

int main() {

    std::cout << 'n';
    
    Generator gen{1, 11};
    for (auto v : gen) std::cout << v << " ";                  // (5)

    std::cout << "nn";
                                                               // (6)
    std::cout << "sum:  " << std::accumulate(std::begin(gen), std::end(gen), 0);

    std::cout << "nn";
                                                                // (7)
    std::cout << "prod: " << std::accumulate(gen.begin(), gen.end(), 1, 
                                             [](int fir, int sec){ return fir * sec; });

    std::cout << "nn";

}

First needs Iterator a few aliases that I use in the following member function declarations. In addition to the previous iterator implementation in the program iterator.cpp the current iterator supports the following member functions: the arrow operator (operator-> in line 2), the post-increment operator (operator++(int) in line 3) and the equality operator (operator== in line 4).

Now the improved generator can be used in a range-based for loop (line 5), but also in the STL algorithm std::accumulate. The code on line 6 calculates the sum of all the numbers from 1 to 10; in line 7 follows a similar task: here a number from 1 to 11 is multiplied. In the first case I choose the neutral element 0 for the summation, in the second case the neutral element 1 for the multiplication.

There is a subtle difference between the first and second invocation of std::accumulate. The first call uses the non-member functions std::begin and std::end des Generators: std::accumulate(std::begin(gen), std::end(gen), 0)but the second call uses the member functions directly begin() and end() of the generator that I implemented.

This results in the following output of the program:

What's next?

In my next article I will introduce the covariant return type. The covariant return type of a member function allows a parent member function to return a narrower type. This is particularly useful when implementing the Prototype design pattern.


