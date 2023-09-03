Home » Ifa 2023, the three best ShowStoppers gadgets
Ifa 2023, the three best ShowStoppers gadgets

Ifa 2023, the three best ShowStoppers gadgets

Sustainable and ecological technologies are on stage at the 2023 edition in Berlin. At the showsstoppers event, where companies and startups showcase the most innovative gadgets, we have chosen three products that best interpret the concept of eco-friendly technology in three different ways. From Urbanista’s headphones and speakers that recharge with solar energy, to the Fairphone 5, the long-lived and easy-to-repair smartphone, passing through Ambient Photonics’ low-power photovoltaic cells, which exploit ambient light (even artificial) to replace millions of batteries in home gadgets.

By Andrea Nepori

Shooting and editing Stefano Scarpa

